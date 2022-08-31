The Frederick County Board of Education has taken a small but significant step toward greater transparency, by making a no-frills recording of one of its committee meetings and sharing the recording online.
It is an overdue attempt to make the important discussions that take place in committee available to the public. We applaud the board for going forward.
When the board discussed broadcasting committee meetings this spring, the staff put a price tag of $141,000 a year on the project.
But that number was based on broadcasting the committee meetings in the same way as the full board’s twice-monthly meetings. They are live on Frederick County Public Schools’ website and on TV, and a high-quality recording is available online later.
That’s the Cadillac version of broadcasting committee meetings. It would be nice, but it really is not necessary.
The work of the 11 committees is vitally important. Discussions at the committee level inform board decisions on everything from curriculum to the school year’s start date. The meetings are open to the public, but they are most often held on weekday mornings. That makes it difficult for the public, especially working parents, to attend.
While committee meeting minutes and agendas are uploaded to BoardDocs — the board’s site for sharing documents with the public — they are generally not broadcast. And the minutes and agendas are brief and can be hard for an outsider to parse.
Community members have been vocal in requesting that all committee meetings be livestreamed and recorded, so parents and others can see what the committee members discussed. It would benefit the board, as well, if community members could better understand the board’s reasoning.
Several board members support broadcasting them, but said the high price tag has held them back. So, last week the board tried a much less expensive solution.
Board member Jay Mason said that, when the Policy Committee met at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, officials opened a laptop computer, placed it at the back of the room and pointed it toward the dais.
Vice President Sue Johnson, a strong proponent of livestreaming the meetings, had said a low-tech recording of the committee could be made and would still be useful. And this was it.
“Anything is better than nothing,” Johnson told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
The 90-minute video has the flaws you would expect of such a recording. While voices are clear, at some points, it is nearly impossible to tell what board members are saying. Everything is shot from a single spot, so viewers can’t see the faces of people giving public comment or presenting to the board.
In other words, it is a lot like attending the meeting in person and sitting in the back. You cannot see all of the faces or hear all of the words, but you can get the gist of the discussion. It is not a bad way to see a meeting when you are very interested in what is being discussed.
Johnson, who is not on the Policy Committee, told our reporter that she usually cannot attend the meetings and has to rely on her colleagues to tell her what happened. There “are certainly times” where she would take advantage of a video recording, she said.
“It’s very apparent that it’s in the public’s best interest that as much of the work of the board as possible is available for the public to view,” Johnson said. “We need to do it, and it needs to be done sooner rather than later.”
FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips told our reporter that the committee meetings were being recorded and shared on a case-by-case basis when the board requests it.
They should all be recorded in this simple way.
It is both an effective and timely way of keeping the public up to date on the inner workings of the school board. Until a better method arises, let’s use what we have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.