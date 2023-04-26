Lucas Tessarollo, the student member of the Frederick County Board of Education, recently made a strong pitch to the school board that the student member should get to vote on board matters.
Impressed board members indicated they would consider at least some voting rights.
We have a great deal of respect for the young people who have served as the student board member over the years. But adding voting rights is not a good idea, for many reasons.
Currently, the student member’s vote is noted and included in the public record, but it does not count. The only votes that count are those of the seven members elected by registered voters of the county for four-year terms.
The student member is elected by middle and high school students in the county. That is very different from being elected by the county voters, when candidates must explain their experience and policy positions, and voters decide who they entrust to make choices for our school system.
As News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek described in her story, Tessarollo argued to the board that students are the main stakeholders of the school board. That is not correct.
Students, parents, employees and county taxpayers are all major stakeholders in the school system. Board members are expected to balance their sometimes conflicting interests.
The student member position was created so students would have a voice during the deliberations of the board, could explain student concerns to the board, and could better communicate the board’s decisions to the student body. The position was never intended as a decision maker, but as a liaison.
We fully support, however, robust participation and responsiveness. Students should get a chance to speak up and be heard on issues that affect them and their schools.
Having a vote on the board isn’t a necessity for that to happen.
The city of Baltimore and six Maryland counties — Anne Arundel, Montgomery, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Prince George’s — grant full or partial voting rights to their student board members.
Anne Arundel is the only jurisdiction that allows its student member to vote on every issue, according to Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
Other counties allow the student member to vote on anything except the budget, anything except personnel issues, or some combination of other exclusions.
An unelected board member should definitely not make financial decisions, committing taxpayer funds to pay for programs or personnel. Spending tax money should be the decision of the community’s elected representatives.
Many policy decisions end up having a financial impact when they are implemented. It is difficult to sort out which votes are which.
Another concern about adding an eighth voting member to the board is the prospect of 4-4 ties. Would the board decide that the student vote only counts when it doesn’t cause a tie?
“That’s a big question,” Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said. “When you have a tie, then the board is not doing its business.” (Actually, a tie vote is seen as defeat, whenever a majority is necessary for approval.)
We also cannot ignore the fact that our school board, like many others around the country, have become flashpoints for cultural and social controversies. Our board election campaign last fall was harsh and divisive.
Do we want a teenager exposed to personal attacks from the community for votes they take on the board?
Board members warned Tessarollo about community ire.
“You’d have to be completely prepared to be personally attacked,” board President Sue Johnson said. “The public is not very friendly right now, and hasn’t been, really, for my time on the board. ... I don’t think your youth would excuse you from the attacks.”
At the meeting, all seven board members expressed at least some support for exploring voting rights the student board member, and Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson, David Bass and Nancy Allen said they favor the idea, with caveats or after hearing more details.
We hope they will rethink this issue, and realize that, while it may sound appealing, it is not something that would benefit the board, the community or the student member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.