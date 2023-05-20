The leaders of the Frederick County Public Schools made the correct decision to pump the brakes on a massive redistricting plan after getting pushback from parents, community leaders and the school board itself.
The Crestwood Area Redistricting Study is underway to determine how to absorb 300 seats being built at Crestwood Middle School.
The first plan offered by Superintendent Cheryl Dyson would reassign nearly 2,500 students at 12 schools in the 2024-25 school year.
That’s not a ripple effect. It is more like a 10-foot-tall wave crashing on the shore.
Population growth in the schools — especially at the rapid pace being seen in our system — often requires change. That means school district lines must sometimes be redrawn and some students must be moved from one school to another to prevent overcrowding in some buildings and underuse in others.
But these are not just numbers on a page. These are real people and real families who will be affected.
Changing schools is often hard for children, especially as they get older. Elementary school children usually can adapt to a new school fairly quickly, even when it means leaving friends behind and becoming the “new kid” at a new school.
It is harder for middle schoolers and hardest of all for high school students to be uprooted and moved to a new building with new teachers and new students and a whole new environment to which they must adapt.
The first redistricting plan put forth would affect 425 elementary school students, 1,054 middle school students and 969 high school students.
The two biggest groups of students to be moved would be 436 students from Monocacy Middle School to West Frederick Middle School, and 429 students moving from Frederick High School to Gov. Thomas Johnson High School.
That is a huge number of children whose education would be disrupted.
Some parents and students attending a recent community engagement meeting with school staffers were shocked and upset by the plans. New-Post reporter Clara Niel quoted one parent as saying:
“I feel like when we look at the schedule … the option to the board is to say, yes, we approve the entire thing as it is or no, we do not approve the entire thing as it is. There were never any alternates.”
Several parents pointed out that the school system was not following its formal procedures by not providing alternative redistricting plans.
Members of the school board agreed.
According to the school system’s policies, if redistricting is deemed necessary, the chief operating officer should develop “a redistricting proposal including alternatives.”
Sue Johnson, president of the Board of Education, told our reporter that the school staff needed to follow the policies. She said the board talked with Dyson to make sure the policy on redistricting is being followed, even if it requires slowing down the process or backing up.
“All along, we’re looking for the highest levels of communication and transparency with stakeholders and that’s not the feedback we’re getting from them,” Johnson said in an interview. “And so we’ve asked the superintendent to do what it takes to ensure that we’re following our policy.”
Chief Operating Officer Paul Lebo told our reporter that the staff will revise the process and provide at least one alternative option. He said those steps are “prudent” after hearing from the community and the superintendent. We agree.
The staff needs to listen to the community and seek alternatives that minimize disruption for students and parents. Lebo promised that the staff will have new plans ready around the time schools reopen in late August or early September.
Waiting for that change in the process is the right decision for the school system and for the community.
