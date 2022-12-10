A frequent critic of the Frederick County school system has stirred up a hornet’s nest by asking the district to ban 35 books from school libraries.

Emotions are running high: As of Wednesday afternoon, almost 1,000 people had volunteered to join a committee that will review the books and recommend whether to keep them.

