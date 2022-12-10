A frequent critic of the Frederick County school system has stirred up a hornet’s nest by asking the district to ban 35 books from school libraries.
Emotions are running high: As of Wednesday afternoon, almost 1,000 people had volunteered to join a committee that will review the books and recommend whether to keep them.
Against this backdrop of intense community interest, the system has decided that all of the committee’s meetings to discuss the books will be held in private, out of public view.
What a terrible, misguided decision.
The woman seeking to ban the books is former school board candidate Cindy Rose. She finished fifth in the board race in November, the fourth time she has run unsuccessfully for the board.
In October, Rose filed a formal request asking the district to remove books she complained are sexually explicit.
Rose told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek in October that she compiled the list using a database from the website ratedbooks.org. According to the site, that group launched a campaign to ban what it deemed to be pornographic books from Utah schools.
The system has never encountered a situation in which it has been asked to ban a huge number of books. It has been forced to turn to a policy it has not used in about a decade.
The policy, 500-39, mandates how the system must handle requests to remove instructional materials, including creating a “reconsideration committee,” which must include students, teachers, experts and parents. Because so many books must be reviewed, this committee will be much larger than what is outlined in the policy.
The system announced that the group will have 59 members, including 20 parents, 12 teachers, 10 students, five community members deemed to be “knowledgeable in the subject area” at issue, four administrators, four FCPS media specialists and four curriculum specialists.
The committee will include two parents and one student from each high school district, to be chosen at random.
The committee will meet five times between January and April, and each member will be responsible for reading at least two of the challenged books.
The system said the group’s meetings would be private, but its findings would be publicly available once they were finalized.
The Maryland Open Meetings Act governs which types of meetings must be conducted in public.
FCPS Chief Legal Counsel Jamie Cannon told the News-Post that this new committee is not covered by the act since it was not created under a legal framework that would require its meetings to be open to the public.
But the law only dictates what governmental bodies must be open to the public. Even meetings that are not required to be open can be conducted in public, if the governmental agency creating the body choses to do so.
The school system and the school board should act now to not only have the committee meet in public session, but to televise its meetings.
Based solely on the number of people who applied to be part of this committee, the school system is aware of the heightened public interest in the topic. There is nothing about a debate over appropriate reading material that must be hidden behind closed doors. All too often, secrecy is the knee-jerk reaction when a government entity gets nervous about being in the public spotlight.
The school system and the Board of Education are already under attack for a lack of transparency. This decision will only make things worse. We urge school board members, particularly those newly elected, to step in immediately and make sure this opaqueness is eliminated.
If the committee ends up recommending keeping the challenged books, critics will scream that there was a cover-up. If the committee recommends getting rid of some books, the system will face complaints that it buckled to pressure from conservative parents.
The best way to proceed is for the committee to discuss the books in public, so everyone will know, firsthand, the arguments for and against banning the books. Not everyone will be happy, but everyone will know what happened.
Only meeting in public can achieve that result.
