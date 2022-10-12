Walkersville’s town commissioners have removed a fellow commissioner from office for missing three consecutive meetings. The way they took that action — in secret — leaves many questions unanswered.
They have left the town and its residents in the dark, guessing at their reasoning.
This much is known: Walkersville Commissioner Michael McNiesh, twice elected by town voters, was ousted from office in a closed session on Sept. 29.
McNiesh said he informed other commissioners that he would be in Texas to train for his new job as a flight training center instructor with Southwest Airlines. He missed meetings on Aug. 24 and Sept. 14.
He joined the Sept. 29 meeting by phone, but was not included in the closed session that followed.
During the meeting, he informed other commissioners that he would return to town on Oct. 11 and said he would attend the town meeting on Oct. 12 in person.
Despite that, other commissioners voted that McNiesh’s absences were unexcused, triggering a charter provision that removes an elected official from office.
They said calling into a meeting by phone did not qualify as attending.
The town charter says a burgess or commissioner must forfeit office if they miss three consecutive regular meetings without being excused by commissioners.
Here is what we don’t know: Why did the commissioners refuse to accept his explanation for being absent, since he informed them in advance and since he called into the last meeting and participated in it?
McNiesh did not skip out on his duties without good cause — he had a work conflict. He gave advance notice and called into a town meeting remotely, a fairly common form of participation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much of this situation defies common sense and decency.
If McNiesh’s advance notice was insufficient, why not tell him what else he must do? When a third unexcused absence loomed, why not warn him of what loomed ahead? Why not tell him while he was on the phone what was happening?
These odd lapses by other town officials could lead outsiders to infer that something deeper is going on. Did they dislike McNiesh and want him gone? Were there personality conflicts or political disagreements? Did he lose their trust?
Removing an elected official for any reason — overturning the will of the electorate — deserves full transparency and explanation.
There was no reason for commissioners to meet in secret on this topic and leave the public in the dark. Ousting an elected official is not a “personnel” discussion.
The Frederick News-Post’s attempts to get a fuller story have been thwarted. Town Manager Sean Williams referred to a section of the Open Meetings Act that says a summary of actions taken during a closed session become part of the minutes reviewed at the next meeting.
But that reasoning dismisses the right of the public to know a most fundamental detail — who currently holds a position on the governing body. By Williams’ logic, the town could cancel its next several meetings, and never have to disclose to voters that a commissioner they elected has been ousted.
How many weeks or months will that secrecy be acceptable in Walkersville?
Williams deferred to Burgess Chad Weddle for further explanation, but Weddle has not returned messages from the News-Post.
The town owes the public answers.
McNiesh — who was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2021 — has requested a public hearing to challenge the ouster. A hearing date has not been announced.
The town’s charter allows an exception for missing meetings for “health or personal issues,” if the burgess and commissioners excuse the absences. McNiesh told News-Post reporter Clara Niel he did not know if he had to formally request an excused absence.
“I was really kind of surprised by this development,” he said.
His supporters vowed to oppose the decision. The town has created an unnecessary controversy.
This is what happens when public bodies do the public’s business in secret.
