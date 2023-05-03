Public comment at a public meeting is generally and widely permitted. Even though the state’s open meetings law does not mandate it, it's a good practice for a public body to hear from the public whenever possible.
But some members of the public have been abusing the privilege at county Board of Education meetings, disrupting and delaying meetings beyond all reason.
The board has asked its Policy Committee, as part of its overall policy review, to recommend changes. It is about time, literally.
Under the current policy, the public is allowed to comment at the beginning of each full board meeting and before every vote. Individuals have three minutes to speak, and those representing organizations have five.
The board allots 30 minutes for public comment, but in recent years, too many people have signed up to speak for the 30-minute rule to be feasible.
Generally, the board tries to limit comments to 30 minutes at the beginning of the meeting, then conducts its business and finishes public comment at the end.
An additional problem is the fact that, too often, some speakers continue talking when their time has expired. Lengthy comment sessions have caused some board meetings to stretch for more than five hours, ending between 11 p.m. and midnight.
At a recent meeting, a man who claimed to be speaking on behalf of a company which is not listed in state records was granted five minutes, and ended up speaking for eight minutes.
Board President Sue Johnson had to ask him seven times to stop speaking before he yielded the microphone.
At another meeting, a woman was allowed to speak for nearly double her allotted time, after she began praying and asked those in attendance to join her.
This behavior is inconsiderate. It hurts the other members of the public who want to comment on other issues and it hurts the people who simply want to see what their school board is doing. They should not have to sit through showtime.
At a meeting last week, the board voted unanimously to ask its Policy Committee to recommend changes. That advisory group is expected to take up the issue at its May 17 meeting.
The answer seems to be to change some rules to more closely regulate comments, then for the board to enforce its rules, something Johnson has said she wants to do.
The board can start by limiting all speakers to no more than three minutes, whether it is an individual or representing a group. That would allow at least 10 people to address the board before each meeting.
Most people speak about 130 to 140 words per minute, so three minutes should allow more than 400 words. That's more than enough time to make a point.
If they have more to say, they should submit their thoughts in writing.
The board’s signup sheet asks what agenda topic the speaker wants to address. The board should give priority to speakers commenting on agenda items.
Next, the board needs to be firm in enforcing its rules. If necessary, turn off the microphone when a speaker shows no sign of stopping at their limit and bulldozes on.
The board can allow comments at the end of the meeting, but should continue to enforce the rules.
Board member Karen Yoho got the goals just about right at a recent meeting, saying: “We’ve got to find a way to balance hearing from the community, doing the work of the board, and allowing our staff to get their sleep.”
That would be fair to everyone.
