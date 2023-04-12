Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins is due in federal court on Wednesday to answer to an indictment accusing him of conspiring and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns for a local gun range owner.
Immediately after his initial appearance, the sheriff should turn over day-to-day operations to someone else in the sheriff’s office and take administrative leave until the case is resolved.
We say this not because we have concluded that Jenkins is guilty of the crimes of which he is accused. We urge this action to preserve the integrity of his office, to support the men and women who work there and for the good of our community.
Jenkins and firearms dealer Robert Krop are accused of working together to illegally obtain machine guns for Krop to rent to the public at his indoor shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest.
The indictment alleges that Krop wrote letters and Jenkins signed them, falsely asserting to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the machine guns would be used for a demonstration to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, which might consider purchasing them.
The indictment says Krop wrote five letters on Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterheads between 2015 and 2022, and Jenkins signed them.
The county’s chief law enforcement officer should not continue actively running the department while under a cloud of accused criminality.
Jenkins would suspend any deputy accused of this or any serious crime. He should handle his own case the same way.
This has nothing to do with politics. It has to do with probity. Whether you support Jenkins or not, he should not continue to exercise the office of sheriff.
We do not support calls for Jenkins to resign as sheriff. He has been elected to five consecutive terms, and voters decided to return him to office just last November.
Under the Maryland Constitution, he answers only to the voters. Neither the governor nor any other official is expressly given the power to remove a sheriff for any reason, including indictment.
A 1973 opinion from the then-attorney general said:
“Though there are no constitutional or statutory provisions made with reference to either the removal or suspension of a Sheriff from office, even for cause, the broad power of impeachment reserved to the Legislative branch of the State’s government should be considered.”
That opinion was issued because the sheriff of Frederick County at the time, Richard O. Baumgartner, was convicted of false pretenses, embezzlement and malfeasance in office.
On behalf of the Frederick County Board of County Commissioners, Gov. Marvin Mandel asked the attorney general if the governor could remove the sheriff. The attorney general said no.
Kavonté Duckett, the vice president of the Frederick County Council, last week became the first elected Democrat to call on Jenkins, a Republican, to take an administrative leave of absence. The Frederick County Democratic Party also issued a statement, saying it expects Jenkins to take a leave.
This is Jenkins’s decision. If he refuses to put himself on leave, the issue likely will become increasingly politicized, which would be bad for deputies trying to enforce the law and bad for the office to which Jenkins has devoted his career.
Until or unless Jenkins is found guilty of these charges, he has a right to remain in office. But we believe he needs to step back from the daily operation.
The sheriff’s office’s motto, used whenever it makes public statements or posts, is “Integrity Driven — Community Built.”
A leave of absence for Jenkins would fit that standard.
