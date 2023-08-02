While on a self-imposed paid leave of absence since his indictment on federal gun charges, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins has continued taking part in administrative work and attending executive-level meetings and events.
As he appeals to a federal judge to let him carry his service weapons again, he has indicated that he is thinking about ending his leave.
He said in an emailed statement to The Frederick News-Post that he expects “to make a decision as to when to rescind [his] ‘leave of absence’ status,” which has been in effect since mid-April. He did not provide a timetable for his decision.
We urge the sheriff not to end his leave while his criminal case is pending.
For reasons important both to the future of the county sheriff’s office and to Jenkins personally, resuming office while the felony charges hang over him would be a mistake.
For Frederick County, it’s not wise to have an accused felon actively work in a top law enforcement post.
As we wrote at the time of the indictment in April, Jenkins should maintain his leave of absence and turn over all operations and decisions to preserve the integrity of his office, to support the men and women who work there and for the good of our community.
That reasoning is still valid.
For a leave of absence, Jenkins should actually step away from the office.
Jenkins would place any deputy accused of a felony on paid administrative leave. So it should be for Jenkins, too.
Because he is an elected official only beholden to Frederick County voters, he alone can protect the reputation of the county sheriff’s office.
Jenkins said in a recent court filing that that he is continuing to “work daily, fulfilling his Constitutional Duty as the elected Sheriff of Frederick County.”
While the instinct to keep working might be admirable, it mingles his personal legal problems with the work of the office.
In a recent statement to the News-Post, Jenkins wrote:
“The citizens of Frederick County that elected me, expect me to be at work and do the job they elected me to do. I’m receiving my pay so I will continue to function as Sheriff and moving forward I expect to make a decision as to when to rescind my ‘leave of absence’ status and return to full day-to-day functions as Sheriff.
“Because of the many hundreds of comments of support, prayers, and encouragement I have received, I know that the citizens that elected me still want me serving in full-capacity as Sheriff, and those who did not support me want me out completely. I strongly suspect that no one has jumped the fence either way.”
The sheriff is popular enough to win five straight elections. There might be hundreds of people sending him messages of support. There might be hundreds of others who want him to resign.
It’s likely, though, that the large majority wants his court case resolved before he runs the department again.
As for Jenkins personally, ending his leave and fully resuming his duties might put him in political jeopardy in another way.
Because of his long record of strict enforcement of immigration laws and his avid support for former President Donald Trump, Jenkins has critics in Annapolis.
Democrats from other parts of the state came together in the General Assembly to block a salary increase for Frederick’s sheriff in 2022, when Jenkins, a Republican, was up for re-election.
Usually, “local courtesy” — the idea that outsiders defer to counties to decide matters that affect only that county — is the protocol, but not this time.
After his indictment, some were surprised that Maryland’s law and constitution don’t provide a way for a sheriff facing charges to be removed or suspended from office.
If Jenkins insists on ending his leave and fully resuming his role as sheriff, there might be bills in the General Assembly next session about how to remove a sheriff from office, and Democrats might use their veto-proof majority to pass them.
Resolving that gap might be useful, although it need not be an effort targeting Jenkins.
In the meantime, taking time away from office — fully away — is the right move for Jenkins.
(1) comment
What an ego this man has
