Our scientists told us last summer that if we did not do more to control the coronavirus, this winter would be dark beyond our imagining. And we did not do enough, and it has been beyond imagination.
One-half million Americans — at least — have died from COVID-19, including 100,000 in the past month alone, a number so large it is hard to grasp.
As many as the population of a large city? Atlanta has an estimated 506,000 residents, so yes. Frederick’s population is about 70,000, so more than seven times as many people have died. As many Americans as were killed in battle in World War I, World War II and Vietnam — combined? Yes, again.
President Joe Biden on Monday night marked the horrible milestone with a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House and an address acknowledging our grief and yet offering a message of hope.
The president lost his first wife and daughter in a car crash and an adult son to brain cancer, so he knows about grief, and about hope.
“We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow,” he said.
“This nation will smile again. This nation will know sunny days again. This nation will know joy again.”
If we stay strong and do the right things to evade the virus — wearing masks, washing hands, maintaining safe distance, getting vaccinated — we can get through this terrible ordeal. We all know what it will take.
The nation and our community seem to be moving in the right direction. Vaccinations are increasing in fits and starts, though it remains challenging. The county reported that more than 33,000 people have received their first dose and more than 18,000 have received both doses. Nearly 1.1 million doses have been administered in Maryland, and the state is now averaging more than 27,000 shots per day.
County Executive Jan Gardner has asked our state legislative delegation to seek the creation of a new mass vaccination site here in the county. Gardner suggested using the parking lot of the city-owned Harry Grove Stadium, and we think that would be a great place.
With new vaccines being approved and manufacturers increasing production, we have to hope that such a site will be needed in the near future. For now, fearful local residents are driving all over the state seeking a shot — from Frostburg to Waldorf to Baltimore.
Gardner also announced this week that she was easing some restrictions on bars and restaurants first imposed in November by Gov. Larry Hogan. Hogan relaxed the statewide mandates at the end of January, but Gardner said the number of hospitalizations here were too high to do that. She was right, and she was correct to follow the science rather than bend to public pressure.
However, now she has decided to let restaurants and bars return to their normal hours of business and serve alcohol past 10 p.m. They must still operate at no more than 50 percent capacity and maintain 6 feet of distance between tables.
This is still welcome news for the hospitality industry, which has been absolutely crushed by the restrictions imposed in an effort to control the pandemic. It is the hardest hit sector of the local economy. From 2019 to 2020, Frederick County had a 40 percent drop in revenue from the sector, and a 28 percent drop in occupancy, according to Visit Frederick.
Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, told our legislative delegation that 15 to 17 percent of Frederick County’s business infrastructure might not make it through the pandemic. About a quarter of the chamber’s members are late paying their dues, a sign that a large number of businesses are struggling, he said.
The state, county and local governments have been doing their parts to prop up businesses and keep people working. The federal government has passed two rounds of relief for struggling workers and businesses, and Biden has proposed a third.
We just have to hang on, and everyone needs do their part. Stay safe and stay well. Follow the advice of the scientists on masks and other safety measures. Get vaccinated as soon as you can.
Thousands are continuing to die every day, but you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe. We can get to the end of this pandemic.
