State and local officials are scrambling desperately to cope with the latest surge of COVID-19 viral infections that have swept like wildfire, overwhelming our health care systems.
But they missed chances to address the crisis sooner, which might have helped slow the spread of the virus.
On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a 30-day state of emergency and mobilized 1,000 members of the Maryland National Guard to help state and local health officials.
But the governor continues frustratingly to resist mandating mask-wearing for all public indoor spaces, a requirement that almost every public health expert says would slow the spread of the virus.
Frederick County’s Board of Health voted to institute a local mask mandate on Friday, and most people around the county are already complying to a great degree. Visitors to grocery stores and shops over the weekend noted far more patrons wearing masks than were seen in the days leading up to the mandate.
We have been arguing for reinstating the mandate for several weeks, since the highly contagious omicron variant exploded on the scene. The fact is that most people will follow the rules, even if they disagree with them.
Face coverings are now required in all state government buildings in Maryland, and the governor said that he strongly encourages Marylanders to wear face masks. But he continues to shy away from mandating them.
“It sometimes has an opposite effect,” Hogan said. “I’m not sure that the people who are refusing to wear masks are going to wear one anyway. We don’t have the ability to enforce it. So, we’re just strongly encouraging people to ‘wear the damn mask.’”
We continue to believe a mask mandate, even without an enforcement mechanism, would be effective, especially if the governor announced it by citing the evidence.
The first reason to wear a mask is to protect yourself from inhaling tiny, atomized droplets that contain the virus. The next reason is to protect those around you if you have already been infected but are not showing any symptoms.
But the most important reason for our community is to stem the tide of disease that is overwhelming our health care centers, including Frederick Health Hospital.
County Executive Jan Gardner said it well after the board of health issued the countywide mandate: “I believe as leaders in this community it is our responsibility to do what we can to protect public health and welfare. We raise our right hand to do that.”
“It’s not going to be perfect,” she continued, “but we are in a place where we have to take bold action.”
The numbers are staggering. Hogan said the state on Tuesday marked a record high of 3,057 COVID-19 hospitalizations, representing an increase of more than 500 percent over the past seven weeks.
The governor said the peak of hospitalizations could reach 5,000 — which is more than 250 percent higher than the previous peak — over the next four to six weeks.
Frederick Health Hospital is struggling with unprecedented staffing shortages as the number of patients continues to surge. On Monday, the hospital system announced it was shifting to “crisis standards of care” which will giving them flexibility to care for patients with the highest levels of need.
That means early discharges, limiting admissions, seeing more patients remotely, no elective surgeries, and moving staff to areas of greatest need.
As of noon Monday, 104 people were being treated in the hospital because of the virus, nearly 70 percent of whom are unvaccinated.
The county had 546 new cases and two more deaths on Monday. According to the health department, the positivity rate was an astounding 30.64 percent — nearly one person in three who are tested and higher even than the state, which was 26.87 percent.
In this kind of extreme emergency, the government must take emergency measures, like mask mandates. A few weeks ago, it might have helped more, but it is not too late. And the likelihood is it will not be needed for too long.
If your fear or your politics won’t allow you to get the life-saving vaccine to protect you against the virus, the least you can do is put up with the minor inconvenience of wearing a mask when you are in a public indoor space to protect the rest of us.
Wear the damn mask.
