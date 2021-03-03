The vice chair of Frederick County’s Compensation Review Commission predicted that the panel’s recommendation for large increases in the salaries of the county executive and council members would result in “sticker shock” for taxpayers.
She’s absolutely right about that. The suggestions do qualify as shocking.
The commission has recommended a $137,000 salary for the county executive, up from $95,000, and a $35,000 salary for County Council members, up from $22,500. It now will schedule a meeting for public comment.
Voters suspicious of giving public officials raises of any size will find a lot to dislike in the commission’s recommendations. This is the kind of proposal that is sure to bring out opponents at a public hearing, and we expect it is likely to get heated.
But, while we too were surprised at the size of the increases, we are willing to listen to the reasoning.
Ysela Bravo, vice chair quoted above, said the salaries of the elected officials have not been increased since charter government was approved eight years ago.
Commission chair Dean Rose told News-Post reporter Steve Bohnel that he was surprised to see how much less Frederick council members and the county executive were paid, compared to other jurisdictions.
While the jobs are not exactly analogous, nearby counties pay quite a bit more to their county commissioners than Frederick pays to its council members, according to 2019 data compiled by the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo).
In the commission form of government, which Frederick formerly had, commissioners are both legislators and in charge of day-to-day operations. But Carroll commissioners were paid $45,000 in 2019, and Washington County paid its commissioners $30,000.
For a more direct comparison of duties and responsibilities, as well as community size, the commission turned to Harford County. Its county executive was paid $137,517 in 2019, and council members made $32,500, except for the president, who received $42,014.
The commission voted 7-0 on the recommendation for the executive, and 5-2 for council members. Commission members Connie Palmer and Joshua Pedersen felt $35,000 was too high, given council members serve in a part-time role and some full-time county employees make a similar salary.
The council may officially be part time, but its members are always on call to deal with constituent issues, attend public meetings and see to county business. It is a time-consuming job, not really comparable to a regular county employee. It is a lot to ask for $22,500 a year.
The pay raises must be approved by the council and would go into effect for the officials elected in 2022, when the current terms expire. County Executive Jan Gardner is prohibited by charter from seeking re-election, so she will not benefit, regardless of what the council decides to do.
Part of the reason the current numbers are so low is that the salaries were kept artificially low in the beginning, probably to win support for the charter, and were never changed. That is obviously a mistake. The salaries should be reviewed on a regular basis, and they should be adjusted to keep them in line with other jurisdictions. We should not get too far behind again, nor too far ahead.
The commission also recommended automatically increasing pay by 2 percent a year, a suggestion we are less enthusiastic about. Annual 2 percent adjustments would compound to a total raise of almost 10 percent during each term in office. That might be too little or too much. Better to benchmark salaries and adjust them every four years in advance of the next election.
For now, we urge the council to approve the new levels for the next term. When the sticker shock wears off, our county taxpayers should recognize that bringing these salaries in line with nearby jurisdictions is the right way to run the government.
"Part of the reason the current numbers are so low is that the salaries were kept artificially low in the beginning, probably to win support for the charter, and were never changed".......this pretty much sums up how we got here. They lowballed us. I say tie their raises to the same percentage they give county employees..
boxco:
Don't you love the all to familiar government adage: ". The salaries should be reviewed on a regular basis, and they should be adjusted to keep them in line with other jurisdictions. We should not get too far behind;;;"
Have you ever heard anyone ask to lower the salaries to match other jurisdictions?
In a recent discussion on-line someone defended the government's calculation of inflation which governs increases in Social Security benefits. I am not going to say that these government officials do not deserve the pay raise to match rising costs, but it is an excellent example of how rampant real inflation is currently.
If we assumed inflation rose about 5% per year ( not the 1+ range government calculates) these raises would be justified. If we assumed inflation increased gradually over the last seven to eight years then we see a much higher current rate of inflation..
My point. We are in trouble and I think most know that but they turn a blind eye to the fact as long as the money keeps coming. The current stimulus bill which directs large sums to prop up government spending in the States and large cities only exacerbates the problem. At some point out of control government spending must stop. There is no magic pill. The highly valued government pensions and benefits may be doomed in the very near future. That is a reality.
