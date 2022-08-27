It is not really a surprise that the master plan Frederick County has been trying to produce for the Sugarloaf Mountain area is generating some controversy.
It is a document of sweeping scope, 200 pages covering the history of the region, the economic pressures on it and the many excellent reasons to protect the area. The authors write for the present time, but are speaking to the future, as well, to future officials and planners explaining why they are making these choices in this way.
The County Council, which is reviewing the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan in multiple workshops, has heard from area residents and advocacy organizations seeking changes, including about one paragraph in particular. The paragraph states that the scale and scope of future development within the Urbana Community Growth Area, along Interstate 270, “may result in a limited plan amendment” in the future.
They have an ally in Councilman Steve McKay, who proposed removing much of the offending paragraph from the plan. McKay called the language “inflammatory” and “superfluous,” noting that a future zoning plan could eventually supersede the requirements of the Sugarloaf plan anyway.
McKay is correct, of course, that this plan, like all plans, is subject to future revisions. In this case, “inflammatory” actually means “realistic.”
As the document says: “The long-range conceptual vision of the I-270 corridor as depicted in the LFMP’s Thematic Plan includes transit service, mixed-use, and multi-modal development nodes at the future I-270 interchanges at Park Mills Road and Dr. Perry/Mott Roads, and at the existing MD 80 interchange.”
In plainer English, that means that if the future of the I-270 corridor includes more traffic capacity and more mass transit service, the pressures will grow to change the zoning at Urbana, as well as the other possible interchanges.
Building mass transit along I-270 will be extremely expensive, and future officials will be under a lot of pressure to increase development and the resulting tax revenue to help pay for it.
Rather than criticize the Planning Commission for making the possibility plain, we should praise the commission for being honest about the challenges in the future.
Another voice of displeasure with the planning document is coming from Stronghold Inc., the owner of the actual mountain and 3,400 acres of land at the heart of the 20,000-acre parcel covered by this plan.
Board members from the nonprofit organizations said that if the council approves the plan, they will consider closing the mountain to the public.
The mountain is free to the public for hiking, other activities and programs. Stronghold has a full-time staff to operate the Strong Mansion event facility and maintain the land.
“Stronghold opposes the plan as it is written. It tends to remove any and all personal property rights that we now retain,” said John Webster, the president of the board.
Stronghold wants the county to establish a zoning category specifically for the organization’s holdings, and to exempt it from a proposed overlay zoning district meant to govern development. But the Planning Commission did not include that special zoning district in its recommendation to the council.
Stronghold representatives have said the organization has never been interested in developing the mountain, but they did not want to lose their property rights. It looks from the outside like a disagreement in principle, not over any project.
Stronghold was created by the late Gordon Strong, who acquired land and had roadways, landscaping and buildings constructed. In 1946, he established Stronghold and a trust to fund preservation of the mountain, buy more land and maintain the forest lands. He has done that.
Given the preservation history of Stronghold, it deserves to be heard. But any plan that seeks to protect land from development is going to take away some property rights. That is in the nature of the process.
The county and the nonprofit need to see if they can come to a compromise that will keep the mountain open to the public and undeveloped.
