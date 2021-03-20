The Maryland State Board of Education made the correct decision recently to delay the statewide standardized assessments from this school year until the fall.
After the disruption of learning and instruction during the year of the pandemic, it would be unrealistic to expect school systems to now prepare students for the usual spring test schedule.
Children are just getting used to sitting in a classroom again, even for two days a week. It is as though the school year is going back to the beginning.
In a letter to the state board, the Frederick County school board had argued that the delay was necessary. The FCPS board said that students need time to acclimate to the new school environment, with the transition to hybrid learning.
Last spring’s statewide assessments also were canceled due to the pandemic, so this is the second consecutive year that students will not undergo state testing. It makes sense, given the circumstances, but it will also leave a huge gap in parents’ understanding of how much their children are learning, and how the local school system is performing.
Without the state standardized tests, the burden will fall on the county school system to individually evaluate the progress of each child during the disruptive pandemic.
Teachers are going to have to carefully — very carefully — assess each child before the end of this school year to find out what knowledge they have been able to absorb during this, the most stressful and unusual school year in memory. It is vitally important that we know where our children stand.
The school system has some tough choices ahead in deciding what level of learning will be acceptable to pass children through to the next grade. Will everyone essentially get a pass, or will some children be held back a grade for their own good?
Superintendent Terry Alban and the school board are going to need to involve parents in the discussion to understand how best to treat this school year, and to plan the correct curriculum for the next school year.
So many school subjects build on the knowledge gained in the previous year. If too many children have not been able to keep up with their studies while learning from home, would it be right and fair to pass them on to another level in the fall?
Everyone is now expecting that the fall term will at least resemble normal school, with five days a week of classroom instruction. The assumption is that the pandemic will have receded enough for a large majority of students to be back in the classroom.
That is what everyone wants, but we need to make sure the children are going to be ready.
It might be that some number of children should be sent to summer school to get back to the right grade level. We certainly hope that no children have slipped so far behind that they cannot catch up, but if they have, the school and the parents need to know that this spring.
State school superintendent Karen Salmon told the state board that the tests to be administered in the fall will not be the traditional Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) assessment. Instead, students will be given a shorter diagnostic test, Salmon said, to assess student academic levels without disrupting too much instruction time.
The first priority when the new school year begins will be making sure students’ social-emotional needs are taken care of, Salmon said.
That is as it should be. The shorter test should give the board a good idea of how Maryland schools have weathered this storm.
But Frederick County schools need good assessments this spring in order to plan what the next school year will look like, and to plan for remedial measures either during the summer or in the fall.
If our kids have fallen behind as a result of this pandemic, we need to know that and begin planning how to get them back to where they belong, in the classroom and in their academic and personal development.
