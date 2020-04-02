If you’re running out of things to do while hunkered down at home during this COVID-19 pandemic, we have a suggestion.
Fill out your 2020 U.S. Census form. It’s quick to fill out, easy to understand and, most importantly, the results will help determine where billions in federal government spending goes and be used to reshape congressional and state legislative districts.
The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution to be conducted every 10 years, making this the 24th time since 1790 that the federal government has conducted this nationwide population count. So once a decade, the federal government conducts this census to capture details about where people live as of April 1, a day the U.S. Census Bureau refers to as Census Day.
The census asks for the number of people who live at a particular location, their names, their birth dates and their sex. It also asks if you own or are renting your home. The specific personal details are kept confidential, though the final numerical data will be made public.
These results generate data that’s used by the federal government to determine how much money is given to state and local jurisdictions for critical programs, such things as school lunch distribution, public transportation spending, health initiatives and a host more.
When people fail to fill out the census, it can mean that programs won’t receive the level of financial support they need. So the more accurate the count, the better it is for our community. And not to put too fine a point on it, but responding to the census is required by law.
Official census mailings were sent to all homes in early March, detailing how residents could respond by phone, mail or online. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, response times have been extended, meaning that residents have until Aug. 14 to respond in this manner.
If residents don’t respond by May 27, census takers will visit all homes that failed to reply. At the same time, census workers will also try to make sure that the homeless, people living in temporary situations, college students living away from home, those in prison and U.S. residents who are living overseas are counted too. The process and final numbers will be presented to the president and Congress by the end of December.
So far, as of March 30, just more than 36 percent of U.S. households have self-responded to the census, according to the 2020 U.S. Census website. In Maryland, that number is slightly higher at 38 percent. Frederick County is even higher at 42.1 percent. These numbers are pretty good since it’s only been a few weeks since the census count began.
But keep in mind that during the last census in 2010, only 69.5 percent of state households self-responded and only 75 percent of Frederick County households did. Considering that federal dollars are at stake, that’s potentially leaving some significant dollars on the table.
So, take 10 minutes while most of us are at home during the COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order and complete the census. It’s a simple way of helping out your community. You can fill out the one you received in the mail or go online at my2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.