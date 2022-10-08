A new study of commuting in this area revealed two conflicting trend lines — one encouraging and one distressing.
The 2022 State of the Commute survey, done every three years by the Commuter Connections program of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, found that telecommuting exploded during the pandemic.
The report stated that 66% of commuters in the Washington region telework occasionally, up from 35% in 2019, before COVID-19 transformed the world.
The survey also found that people telecommuted an average of 3.37 days per week in 2022, an increase from the 2019 average of 1.2 days per week.
Nick Ramfos, director of the Commuter Connections program, told News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall that the amount of telework likely indicates a long-term trend in how people work.
“It’s definitely here to stay,” Ramfos said.
That would be excellent news. As we wrote recently, the region needs to add road capacity by building new roads and widening some existing ones. But we cannot build our way out of congestion.
A significant expansion of telecommuting is the fastest and easiest way to ease traffic congestion, by keeping more cars off the roads to begin with.
Ramos said the survey also indicated that occasional commuters, who only go to the office a few days a week, may be more likely to jump in their car and drive alone. And solo drivers are a big problem when we look to reduce traffic.
According to the survey, more than 78% of commuters drove alone in 2022, compared to nearly 65% in 2019, after accounting for telecommuters.
The percentage of people using a train to get to work dropped 10 percentage points, but the number taking carpools or vanpools dropped 1.8 points, and those going by bus dropped 1.7 points.
Even among younger workers, the most common users of mass transit, far fewer boarded a bus or a train. In 2019, 30% of workers younger than 45 mostly used transit to get to work, but in 2022, only 16% used it as their primary method of commuting.
The farther from the central city commuters live, the more likely they are to drive alone.
The most shocking number in the report? Among people who commuted from outer counties like Frederick, 93% drove alone to work.
If large numbers of commuters permanently switch from mass transit to solo driving, our efforts to ease congestion are doomed, no matter how many roads we build.
A certain number of commuters cannot reasonably switch to telecommuting or rely on mass transit. If you work in a factory or in a retail store, you have to be present at your workplace, and you cannot telecommute.
If you need a car to go from place to place for your job during the day or to take your children to and from day care or school, it is difficult to depend on mass transit.
So, policy makers and public and business leaders need to find ways to encourage every worker who is able to give up driving alone in their car.
Cowork Frederick, which provides office space for people to work remotely, recently announced it was expanding. The firm, at 122 E. Patrick St., has acquired a neighboring building.
It has 54 members and now hopes to expand to 100. It is a small step but a good one.
We will need hundreds of new ideas and programs if we ever hope to ease the traffic congestion that grips this region. The Commuter Connection report will give traffic planners a good road map to the future, but it also shows clearly that much work remains to be done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.