We have received two very stark reminders in recent weeks of a truism too often forgotten: The men and women of our public safety forces take risks in the performance of their duties that most of us would be unwilling or unable to face.
In Frederick, two city police officers on a fairly routine call in the middle of a fairly routine day are suddenly shot by a man with a .45-caliber pistol.
In Baltimore, three firefighters battling a fairly routine blaze in another abandoned building are suddenly trapped by falling debris – and lose their lives.
Those five public servants left their homes on those routine days and reported for duty, not knowing that the day had arrived when they would face the worst dangers of their professions.
Thankfully, our two city police officers survived the attack just off of the Golden Mile. But when the bullets started flying toward them, that outcome was far from assured.
They kept their heads clear and reacted as they had been trained, returning fire, stopping the gunman and assuring the safety of the citizens in that area. They did their duty under the most dangerous circumstances.
Officers Kristen Kowalsky, 32, and Bryan Snyder, 43, are at home, recovering with their families after being released from the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.
The gunman, a 25-year-old from Hampton, Va., also survived the exchange, and is under armed guard at the hospital. He is facing multiple charges of attempted murder and assault.
The details of the incident are still being investigated by the Maryland State Police, as is required by state law when an officer-involved shooting occurs. We will learn more later, but the basic facts are not in dispute. A citizen called police, concerned about a man with a gun hanging around an intersection near the shopping district.
When officers arrived, the man reportedly ignored their orders, then “abruptly” turned toward the police and fired his handgun, according to charging documents. The officers returned fire, the documents state, striking him in the lower torso.
Kowalsky was hit in the arm, while Snyder was wounded in the shoulder. They both are on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues, a city spokesman said.
We are relieved that they have survived the encounter and are expected to fully recover. But when duty called for three firefighters in Baltimore, the ending was much sadder, much more difficult.
The fire department was called in the early hours of Jan. 24 to a rowhouse, and seconds before firefighters arrived on the scene, they received a report of people trapped inside.
At the scene, they could see flames coming from the second and third floors of the rowhouse. They knew the danger, but four men answered the call of duty entered the building to look for anyone who might be inside.
Less than five minutes later — without warning — the building began to collapse and the four men were trapped. EMT/firefighter John McMaster was pulled to safety, but Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo were all killed.
Niles Ford, chief of the Baltimore City Fire Department, spoke for the city of Baltimore and the state of Maryland when he said: “To lose one member of the BCFD family is a terrible tragedy, but to lose three is almost unbearable.”
It is easy to focus on the bad when those few rogue police officers are accused of misdeeds, of harming the very people they are sworn to protect. But it would be a terrible mistake to forget the work and the sacrifices of the majority of those good men and women who have volunteered to protect the rest of us from crime and from tragedy.
They confront the man with the gun. They rush into the burning building when everyone else is fleeing. And sometimes they make the ultimate sacrifice. We must always honor that dedication, and that commitment to duty, by the vast majority of our first responders.
(5) comments
Is there really a deficit of people appreciating firefighters or police? Not a day goes by that I don’t see a thin blue line or thin red line flag. Also these people are compensated pretty well, & receive generous benefits & pensions (in addition to strong union protections). Are their jobs really all that dangerous? A quick google search doesn’t list either profession in the top ten. Personally, I can’t ever recall either one ever helping me directly. So, all things considered, they’re already up on a pedestal. As long as they decide to keep working, they’ll keep getting paid…& that’s probably thanks enough.
Sniper, yo do realize that there is a very large segment of firefighters that are volunteers, serving their communities, right? Putting their lives on the line in service to their fellow residents every time there is a fire. Both firemen and policemen run towards danger when everyone else is running away. They should absolutely be lauded for their selfless service. Some folks just don't get it...smh.
My father in law was a second generation professional firefighter in Phila where there are plenty of buildings in iffy condition in iffy neighborhoods so you just never know what your shift will be like. My mother in law used to sit and do her mending, read, whatever in the sunporch listening to the police band radio. There are more opportunities just for injury that doesn’t make the news, in these jobs, long term effects like breathing issues. Currently have third and fourth generation firefighter relatives there. It’s also not a career you can decide to ride out until you are 70. Respect.
Cops & firefighters don’t need my appreciation. They get enough adoration from simps like you. It’s a job, & like I said earlier, that’s not even all that dangerous compared to other professions. If some people want to volunteer to do it so they can play with fire trucks & hoses, I won’t stop them…I won’t put them on a pedestal either.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.