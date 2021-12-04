Frederick County Public Schools secluded and restrained students with disabilities thousands of times over three years, in repeated violation of federal law, a federal investigation revealed.
In a settlement agreement announced this week, the school system acknowledged the findings of the investigation and pledged to change its practices.
We are ashamed and embarrassed for our school system.
We understand that there is no harder job in education than teaching students with disabilities. Special education teachers and the aides who assist them deserve the thanks and appreciation of the whole community.
But our school system is failing the very kids these dedicated educators are striving to teach by using methods of control that violate federal law.
No one is saying that physically restraining a child who might harm himself or others is wrong in every case. But 7,253 times in two and a half school years?
Under state law and district policy, seclusion – where a student is locked alone in a room – and physical restraint are supposed to be the methods of last resort, not daily practice.
The investigation said FCPS “routinely resorted to seclusion and restraint in non-emergency situations.” The district employed heavy-handed tactics to address behaviors it should have anticipated as part of educating students with disabilities, the DOJ found.
During school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20, investigators found FCPS performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students. Thirty-four individual students were secluded or restrained more than 50 times each.
Not surprisingly, 89 percent of the seclusions and restraints took place at three schools. Lewistown and Spring Ridge elementary schools are the only ones in the county that host the Pyramid program for students with significant social and emotional needs. And Rock Creek School exclusively serves students with severe intellectual, physical and emotional disabilities.
“Although students with disabilities make up only 10.8 percent of students enrolled in the district, every single student the district secluded was a student with disabilities, as were 99 percent — all but one — of the students the district restrained,” the department said.
“We further found that the District’s use of seclusion and restraint escalated students’ behaviors and often heightened their distress, with some students engaging in self-harm and showing signs of trauma while in seclusion. Further, the District did not stop individual seclusion incidents despite students demonstrating that they were in crisis and in need of support.”
These actions almost rise to the level of abuse.
The district was found to be discriminating against students with disabilities in “pervasive noncompliance” with the Americans with Disabilities Act. DOJ investigators interviewed teachers, administrators, support staff and guardians of four affected students. They analyzed system policy and data on behavioral interventions.
And their conclusions are scathing.
“We cannot stand by and watch schools put children with disabilities in isolation thousands of times and call it public education,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a release. “The district’s unlawful use of seclusion and restraint did not help students; it led to heightened distress and denied them access to a safe and positive learning environment.”
So, what will happen now? Under the terms of the settlement, the district must immediately end its use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities.
All students who were subject to seclusion or restraint will be offered three months of weekly counseling sessions and tutoring, summer school or therapy sessions to make up for every hour of instruction they missed.
The settlement includes several requirements on increased staffing, including hiring a full-time, board-certified behavioral analyst to supervise all behavioral specialists. The new hire must be approved by the DOJ and the state.
While not part of the settlement, we believe the school board must act as well, to review the leadership of the system and especially of its special education department.
This investigation has revealed shocking failures on the part of the administration. Are special ed teachers and aides getting the proper support and direction from supervisors? This community wants to know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.