The shock waves from the coronavirus pandemic continue to reverberate in our community, in areas as diverse as education and entertainment, changing our lives in ways both predictable and unexpected.
The Frederick County Public Schools system is scrambling for ways to help students who were harmed by the decision last year to close schools during the worst of the pandemic.
It is now looking to establish a virtual tutoring service for its secondary students to help them catch up with the material missed during the crisis. The staff told the Board of Education recently that it was soliciting contract bids for a tutoring service from private companies.
Daniel Lippy, FCPS’ director of school management and charter schools, told the board that he would like to see the service operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a live-video option that middle and high school students could access for help with homework at any time of the day or night.
Lippy told the board that “high-dose tutoring,” in which students meet in small groups or individually with teachers several times per week, could be key to helping children recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s another layer of service,” he said. “We’re still going to have teachers that do tutoring after school. … We’re trying to put together many different options for families.”
FCPS expanded tutoring times into the evening during the pandemic, and Lippy said working parents told the system they appreciated having the option of later hours. Previously, tutoring had been largely available only directly after school in late afternoon.
That appreciation, coupled with the learning loss for so many students that the school system expects to see this fall, and the gratitude for the evening tutoring program prompted the system to pursue a 24/7 virtual tutoring program, Lippy said.
The system knows it has a huge task in front of it, as it tries to get students back up to speed. This is going to take a lot of different tools, and wider tutoring options is certainly one of them.
In a further sign of the changes in society, the Weinberg Center for the Arts and the Maryland Ensemble Theatre announced this week that they will both require patrons to present proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof of a negative virus test within 72 hours to be admitted to any performance at the two theaters.
The growing threat of the delta variant of the original COVID disease has prompted theaters and other public venues across the country to take similar steps.
Theaters, restaurants and other places where people gather in close proximity saw their businesses crippled by the pandemic. Most are only now beginning to get back on their feet, and they don’t want to be forced to close again by the rising numbers of infections. The best answer is to require patrons to show they are not infected.
Our two local theaters said the new requirement will go into effect on Sept. 1. It will apply to audience members, performers, staff and volunteers. For now, both will also require patrons to wear masks during performances.
Like the requirement to wear masks in schools and the increasing number of government institutions and businesses that are requiring all employees to show proof of vaccination or frequent negative COVID tests, this is the new reality for our society.
If we want to return to something resembling normal life, these are the kinds of steps we must take, to keep as many people as possible safe from this deadly disease.
