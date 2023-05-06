Fort Detrick is a somewhat problematic neighbor for our community. It’s a huge boon to our economy, a job creator and a partner on civic endeavors, but at the same time, it’s a worrisome home to laboratories handling all kinds of scary materials.
This reality was brought home again recenty by the publication of a new book that lays out new details about a disturbing incident.
“Pandora’s Gamble,” the book by investigative reporter Alison Young, charges that a significant lapse in regulatory oversight occurred after a 2018 wastewater spill at a plant that treats dangerous pathogens.
It alleges the Army was not transparent in revealing its testing methods and results afterward.
The journalist making the accusations has a good reputation. Young is the Curtis B. Hurley Chair of Public Affairs Reporting at the University of Missouri school of journalism, one of the best in the country. These accusations should not be taken lightly.
Army officials maintained this week that its testing indicated there were no biological hazards released into Frederick waterways, including Carroll Creek, following the spill.
Spokesperson Lanessa Hill wrote in an email that the treatment plant was decommissioned a month after the spill and has been replaced by a system that meets all regulatory requirements. That’s good, but we still have questions about what happened in 2018.
The spill occurred at a treatment plant that receives waste from the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has laboratories at Fort Detrick that work with deadly pathogens.
Young wrote that the Army reacted too slowly when the spill occurred, delayed testing for biological hazards in the area surrounding the spill, delayed notification to local officials, and refused to share its testing reports.
The experience of a citizen committee that monitors laboratories at the base is also instructive, and it casts a poor light on the base’s communication with the public.
The committee was unsuccessful in obtaining data to verify the Army’s conclusions. The Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee reported in 2020 that the Army never shared that data on the environmental impact of the spill, despite repeated requests.
The committee’s report concluded that it was not likely that the community had been endangered by the spill.
However, a biologist who chaired the committee between 2018 and 2022 told News-Post reporter Emmett Gartner that Young’s new reporting calls that conclusion into doubt.
Matt Sharkey said the Containment Laboratory Community Advisory Committee was not fully aware of the extent of the wastewater breach until after Young’s book was released.
In an email, he wrote: “we didn’t know about the extent of the wastewater breach ... or the absolute inadequate paucity of environmental sampling that underlied the Army’s assessment of ‘no risk to the community’ until Alison Young’s [reporting].”
Sharkey said his remarks represented his own views as a Frederick resident, not of the CLCAC or his employer, but that is a troubling comment.
He also said the Army should do further testing of the soil and groundwater surrounding the 2018 spill site, because the pathogens the laboratory was working with, including anthrax and Burkholderia, are environmentally persistent.
While the city of Frederick said it was appropriately informed about the leak, the fact is that late and incomplete communications from the base to the public has been a continuing issue.
In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control shut down operations at USAMRIID after the labs failed to follow safety procedures and had problems with the wastewater decontamination system, including the 2018 spill.
But base leaders waited several weeks before releasing information about the shutdown. The details came out only after Detrick representatives were pressed by a News-Post reporter who had received an anonymous tip.
That is unacceptable. A lack of transparency leaves the base’s reputation open to damage from rumor and innuendo.
While we all know how important the base is to this community, we need more openness and transparency when things go wrong. We should not have to wait five years until a journalist can write a book about the problems.
