The coronavirus pandemic has been very hard on many people but — aside from health care workers — teachers have faced some of the biggest challenges.
From teaching their students remotely to staying masked throughout the school day, our educators have been forced to stay flexible and adapt to new ways of doing their jobs time after time. Perhaps the hardest part is that the challenges just seem to go on and on.
The pandemic has taken a terrible toll. Teachers and support workers, including bus drivers, have resigned in unusually high numbers and filling those positions has proven unusually difficult.
Frederick County Public Schools says that it needs 36 teachers, 40 bus drivers, 79 food service workers, 67 instructional assistants and 19 custodians. It also needs about 60 long-term substitute teachers.
It is a mess, and, for many, morale has crashed and burned.
The frustrations of the school employees came out in a recent special meeting of the Frederick County school board where members were told how severe understaffing is affecting day-to-day work.
The board did the right thing by hosting the emergency work session. Listening is the necessary first step toward solving the problems. Officials also shared some ideas for addressing the myriad of problems contributing to the shortage.
But the greatest value of the session was in letting frustrated and worn-down teachers, bus drivers, food service workers and others vent.
In the public comment portion of the meeting, Kate Ehrlich, a social studies teacher at Oakdale High School who has been with the district for 16 years, fought back tears as she told how the staff shortage is creating “exceptionally low morale.”
“This has been the worst school year I’ve ever had,” Ehrlich said, according to reporting by the News-Post’s Jillian Atelsek. “It’s so important that you hear our concerns. And I hope you really hear them, and you actually do something. And if you don’t — God help you. We are all watching.”
Our reporter wrote that employees said the vacancies made the most basic school functions a struggle. Every afternoon, bus routes are canceled. Teachers are logging hours of unpaid work daily to finish grading and planning, while covering duties for absent colleagues, food service workers and more.
Board members said the hiring process must be streamlined, and the system must do better at recruiting volunteers who can support teachers and food service workers while the system tries to rebuild its staff.
They also mentioned more planning and grading time for teachers. And finally, there was mention of the need to increase pay across the system.
Ah, once again the board is bumping up against the reality that Frederick County just does not pay its teachers enough. Starting pay is near the bottom in Maryland and average pay is a little better.
When things get tight in a labor market, the pay level becomes the first test for prospective employees. Other factors are important, but if you do not pay people a competitive wage, many potential applicants will never get to them. They will just look elsewhere.
This is a perennial problem for our county, and the pandemic has merely exacerbated the issue. The board must come to grips that teacher pay must be made more competitive.
For now, though, the system needs to be proactive in addressing morale problems. The board and the administration should be working with principals and employee unions to brainstorm ideas.
It can take a lot of little steps to rebuild trust, to show respect for all employees and the challenges they face, to offer emotional support and inspire burning-out veterans and struggling newbies.
Frederick is not alone in dealing with these issues. The internet is teeming with suggestions from other school systems. We are sympathetic that administrators and principals are also worn-down by the demands of coping with the pandemic. But this is a test of leadership.
Solving the big problems will take time. But small steps can make a difference right now.
