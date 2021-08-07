The time for persuasion is fast coming to an end for the anti-vaccination and COVID-denier crowd. The time for sanctions is fast approaching.
We as a society are able to tolerate unsafe behavior by a few citizens, as long as their choices have a minimal impact on the rest of us. As long as people refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus were only a danger to themselves, they could be allowed to refuse without consequence. But that time is over.
Vaccine skeptics have been cajoled, begged, bribed and pleaded with. Some have come around but too many simply will not be moved. Their refusal has left a huge pool of people in which the coronavirus has continued to spread and continued to mutate, with devastating results.
And the mutations are not over. More and worse variants may be coming.
It is time for businesses or institutions that deal with the public to start requiring their employees to be fully vaccinated, or to show proof at a minimum every week that they are not infected with the virus.
Health care workers, whether professionals and other employees, are the first on this list. Next come teachers and other school employees. We also include most government employees, from first responders to the clerks staffing county and city offices.
We're not to the point of saying this is a must, but private employers such as grocery and retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues ought to think strongly about requiring vaccines as well. If you are inviting the public into your place of business, we feel you have a responsibility for their safety.
Gov. Larry Hogan, a strong advocate for the vaccines, is also saying enough is enough. On Thursday, the governor announced that state employees working in congregate settings must provide proof of vaccination or follow strict masking rules and submit to regular testing.
The rapid spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 shows all too clearly what can happen to a community in which unvaccinated people are circulating, spreading disease and death.
Infections are spiraling out of control, and hospitals are once again jammed in parts of the country where vaccinations are low, like Florida. Once again, the virus is spreading like wildfire in communities where it was thought to be under control — including our own.
Frederick County has an excellent record for vaccination, one of the best in Maryland. But it was not good enough to keep us from seeing “substantial” spread of the disease once again, which is the threshold that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone — regardless of vaccination status — resume wearing masks in public indoor settings.
On Thursday, the county’s seven-day positivity rate, which was below 1 percent earlier this summer, jumped to 4.92 percent. On the same day, we added two new coronavirus deaths and 35 cases, and there were 12 people hospitalized with the virus.
The CDC defines substantial transmission as areas with 50 cases per 100,000 in a seven-day period, Frederick County Health Department spokesman Shawn Dennison said in an email Tuesday evening. When the public health agency updated the data Tuesday to include the new cases added the previous day, that was enough to change the county's transmission categorization, he wrote.
As of Tuesday evening, 12 of the state’s 23 counties and Baltimore had transmission levels considered substantial by the CDC. On Monday, only seven counties had been categorized as such.
Institutions as diverse at the National Football League and the federal government are pushing, prodding and pulling for the reluctant to get the vaccine, to protect themselves, their friends, family and neighbors and the defenseless among us who cannot get the vaccine.
The obtuse opponents of the vaccine try to frame this as a struggle for personal freedom unique in the history of our country. It simply is not true.
Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes, writing last year on the blog Lawfare, noted that, “involuntary measures to control disease have a long history in North America ... Colonies and, later, states have imposed such measures since the beginning of American history, though they have become less frequent as modern hygiene and medicine have reduced the prevalence of infectious disease.”
From quarantines used as early as the 17th century to prevent the spread of numerous deadly diseases such as typhoid fever and cholera, to the laws in the 20th century requiring the use of seat belts in cars, our leaders have always recognized that some intrusions on individual liberty may at times be necessary.
This is one of those times. If you want to fully participate in society, you need to be vaccinated or frequently tested to prove you are not spreading disease. It is a rule as old as our country.
(1) comment
Excellent editorial FNP. Those of us trained in the sciences know and understand the data and situation. Again, waiting for the luddite fringe to respond with more abject nonsense.
