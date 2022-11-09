In a community like Frederick County, if you don’t have a car, you are in trouble.
With very limited transit options, especially outside the city of Frederick, getting to a doctor’s office or a grocery store or a job without owning a car is a real challenge.
For the past decade, one local nonprofit group has been trying to address those needs by providing cars to people trying to turn their lives around as they battle poverty, homelessness, addiction or other problems.
These folks are looking for a second chance at life, and 300 of them have found it at the aptly named Second Chances Garage.
The organization was founded in 2010 by Rick Trawick and his wife, Cindy. The first year, they gave away only two cars, “but it was a start,” Trawick told News-Post reporter Ryan Marshall.
You cannot just walk into Second Chances Garage and say you want a car. The organization works with numerous agencies in the county to identify low-income, wage-earning individuals and families, and every buyer is recommended by a partner agency.
Second Chances receives vehicle donations, fixes up many of the donated cars, and sells them to approved buyers for $780, well below market value. Each car comes with six months of free labor and free oil changes for the life of the vehicle.
The garage also offers low-cost repairs to ALICE individuals, the people in our community who are asset limited, income constrained and employed.
Congratulations to the Trawicks and Second Chances Garage for 12 years of serving the community. Providing 300 cars to needy individuals is a remarkable achievement.
If you have a used vehicle you are thinking of donating, giving it to Second Chances is a great way to help those less fortunate right here in the Frederick community.
