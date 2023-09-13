It is further proof that time does pass quickly when you are having fun: Last weekend was the 40th renewal of the annual In the Streets celebration downtown.
Since 1983, the festival has been drawing large crowds of people to enjoy the sights and sounds, the arts and the history, and the food and the fun that is downtown Frederick.
It is hard to remember or even envision a time when our historic downtown was not a major draw from local residents and tourists from around the region. As with so many things that have come to define the appeal of our city, a great deal of the credit for the festival goes to former Mayor Ron Young.
The city had closed Market Street for several months to make major renovations, including installing underground wiring to make the major shopping avenue more attractive and accessible.
When the street was finally ready to reopen to traffic and pedestrians, Young decided to hold a festival for the entire community to encourage people to return to downtown. He was also hoping to spark the economic redevelopment in historic district.
The festival was such a huge hit, it has been repeated over the years, almost annually. The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned the next year.
The attendance that first year was estimated at 10,000 people, which was consider a huge success. In recent years, the festival has attracted crowds of more than 75,000 people.
And so, Young’s vision of a reborn downtown shopping, entertainment and dining district patronized by happy people was a spectacular success.
Once again this year, thousands of people flocked to downtown Frederick, despite the unseasonably warm weather and the threat of storms.
These days, the festival stretches along eight blocks of Market Street, from All Saints Street in the south to Seventh Street in the north, as well as along Carroll Creek Park.
Each block of the street has a different theme, including such topics as sports, art, health and wellness, public safety, going green and children.
On the history block, members of the Carrollton Manor chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution were dressed in colonial-era outfits, despite the heat, and volunteers from Rose Hill Manor Park and Museum led groups of children in a tin-punching craft.
On the sports block, representatives of local teams including the Frederick Keys, the Spire City Ghost Hounds and the newly named Flying Cows, Frederick’s new professional basketball team, met with the public and passed out schedules.
On the artisan block, the owners of more than two dozen businesses were selling handmade products.
In between the themed blocks, musicians and bands performed a wide variety of music, including bluegrass and country, as well as rock and barbershop harmonies.
Food trucks, pop-up bakeries, and brick-and-mortar restaurants were all offering folks a chance to taste their offerings. The Craft Beverage Experience featured adult beverages made by a number of local distilleries and breweries.
Celebrate Frederick is the nonprofit group that puts on the event. Executive Director Jennifer Martin told News-Post reporter Ceoli Jacoby that her organization is “blessed to have so many sponsors who have come out to interact with the public.”
Our community is similarly blessed to have a thriving business district, where thousands of people can enjoy the best of today in a setting that honors the past of the historic city of Frederick.
(1) comment
Back in the day it was really fun, now it's just a zoo down there during In the Streets. No one, and I mean no one I know goes to it because of the crowds. It's insane. 5K people on Market St. and the creek walk, that's out of control! It's too bad.
