It is further proof that time does pass quickly when you are having fun: Last weekend was the 40th renewal of the annual In the Streets celebration downtown.

Since 1983, the festival has been drawing large crowds of people to enjoy the sights and sounds, the arts and the history, and the food and the fun that is downtown Frederick.

TrekMan

Back in the day it was really fun, now it's just a zoo down there during In the Streets. No one, and I mean no one I know goes to it because of the crowds. It's insane. 5K people on Market St. and the creek walk, that's out of control! It's too bad.

