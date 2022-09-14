The COVID-19 pandemic appears once again to be waning, as daily case counts, hospitalizations and, thankfully, even deaths have been declining in recent weeks.
But the virus has come back before, and the likelihood remains strong that it will return again, as soon as this fall or winter.
Looking at the case count on a graph is like looking at waves at the beach. Some waves are smaller, some are bigger, and some are huge. But the waves do not go away completely.
The daily average of new cases in the United States on July 14 was almost 130,000. This week, the daily average is less than 70,000 and trending down. But it was just 28,000 in April, while in January more than 800,000 cases were reported on average every day.
The number of U.S. deaths is similarly in decline again, but the toll also changes in waves. The number of deaths this week slipped below 400 a day, but it was more than 500 two weeks ago and more than 2,500 each day in February of this year.
The total of U.S. deaths long ago passed one million people — men and women, children and the elderly, all cut down by a virus that appeared less than three years ago.
Maryland has lost almost 15,000 people since the plague began, and 542 of them were residents of Frederick County.
We have become blind to the numbers and numb to the suffering.
We just marked 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attack and repeated our pledge to “Never Forget.” But every week, a number of people equal to those killed on 9/11 have been dying in our hospitals.
That’s right: 2,977 died on 9/11, and 500 people have been dying every day of COVID-19, equal to 3,500 people each week.
It is true that the 9/11 dead were struck down by mortal enemies of our country. The COVID-19 dead are killed by a mindless, relentless microscopic killer that attacks mankind without regard to nationality. But the numbers nonetheless should be shocking.
The worst part of this endless wave of deaths is that so many of them are completely avoidable. Science has created vaccines that protect most people from the disease, and almost everyone from being hospitalized and dying.
And yet, millions of our countrymen and women apparently do not care, and refuse the shots that could save their lives and slow down the spread of this disease.
The newly updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Frederick County.
The health department said shots can be administered to people at least two months after they completed their primary vaccination series or received their first booster shot. Anyone 12 and older can receive an updated Pfizer shot, and anyone 18 and older can receive an updated Moderna shot.
The updated doses offer even more protection from COVID-19 than previous shots because they contain mRNA from both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 and the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 strains that are now circulating, and they will boost immunity to the variants, according to the health department.
If you don’t care about your own health, get the vaccine to protect those you love — your spouse, your children, your relatives and your friends.
Only we can diminish the size of the next wave. If enough of us take the shots, maybe one day we can make the waves almost flat.
