Our county has been struggling for most of a decade with overburdened roads. The Frederick County Council is considering a concrete step to address the problem. And yes, the pun is intended.
Under proposed changes to the adequate public facilities ordinance now before the council, large developments would be required to meet a higher standard for easing future traffic congestion before proceeding with construction.
“This was one of my priorities when I ran for office,” Councilman Steve McKay told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan. McKay is co-sponsoring the bill with Councilman Kai Hagen.
The county for many years has had an adequate public facilities ordinance intended to ensure that new developments do not cause overcrowding in schools, take too much water and sewer capacity, or worsen traffic problems.
The bill introduced by McKay and Hagen would address the last problem by creating a lower threshold before a developer needs to address traffic problems.
“You can’t just keep saying yes [to development] until you bring traffic to a standstill,” McKay told our reporter.
He is absolutely correct.
Unfortunately, the change would not affect ongoing developments that have transformed such areas as Urbana and New Market in recent years.
Those areas have been choking on traffic due to changes in the adequate facilities law that were enacted by the former Board of County Commissioners, which went out of existence when the county changed to an executive/council form of government in 2014.
The defunct board approved long-term agreements with developers that have transformed vast areas of the county. County Executive Jan Gardner has complained that the board effectively hamstrung the county government, making it difficult to keep up with the needs that have been created by the growth.
At the same time, the former board relaxed the conditions under which developers were required to address the congestion and overcrowding issues that their projects would create.
Those changes easing the rules came in the years after the Great Recession of 2008-09, McKay noted, and he said he understood that commissioners might have been trying to make development in the county more affordable.
“I just think it went too far,” McKay said.
The changes proposed by McKay and Hagen might deter some development, McKay wrote in a memo to fellow council members.
“We recognize this possibility and accept it,” he wrote. “Frankly, we should welcome measures that slow or stop new development proposals in areas of ongoing development and congested roadways.”
The bill would change the definition of “limited impact developments,” which are expected to bring less potential traffic. McKay told our reporter it would increase the number of potential developments that would have to abide by the more stringent standards to address traffic congestion.
Another significant change to the county code would lower from 15 years to 10 years the time span during which large developments can receive adequate public facilities ordinance approval. McKay said that would limit the risk of unforeseen changes, like a school being built sooner than expected, which would alter traffic patterns.
These changes are overdue. The county has been struggling to meet its infrastructure needs for a long time, trying to play catch-up to address the problems created by overdevelopment approved in the past.
As we move to the future, we need to be certain that the county’s infrastructure — roads, schools, water and sewer — can keep pace with our growth.
(2) comments
How about no new construction in Frederick County until I-270 is widened to four lanes each way from the I-70 intersection all the way to Montgomery County, and Route 15 is widened to four lanes each way through Frederick? Frederick County traffic is beginning to look a lot like Fairfax, VA in the late '80's, too many cars and not enough roadways.
While this is an important step forward, the upcoming election is even more important. Hough will bring Blaine Young back as his county administrator and they will once again open the door to rapid residential development with no rules. Hough has already told the developers he will give them a green light while he campaigns for just the opposite. Anyone but Hough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.