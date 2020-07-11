Even Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins would have to acknowledge that his department has a tenuous, somewhat strained relationship with Frederick County’s communities of color.
The tension is a direct result of Jenkins’ aggressive enforcement of immigration laws in the county, a policy he has defended and highlighted at forums as diverse as local meetings and the White House.
Jenkins strongly believes that strict immigration enforcement makes Frederick County safer. The voters have endorsed his policies four times, so he is not going to change.
But this underlying tension should inspire Jenkins to do what he can do improve his relationship with the county’s minority communities. He is the sheriff for the whole county, not just the majority white community.
An online petition drive seeking to have his deputies equipped with body-worn cameras gives him just that opportunity, to build public confidence in his department among members of the minority community.
After protesters rallied outside Jenkins’s office at the Frederick County Law Enforcement Center last month to demand more accountability and transparency, the petition drive was launched by 16-year-old Alex Cumber. Cumber is calling on Jenkins and Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner to include body-worn cameras for deputy sheriffs in the budget for fiscal year 2022.
She emphasized the need for body cameras to ensure the safety and equal treatment of county residents and especially people of color. But the cameras are also able to show when deputies are being falsely accused of mistreatment.
We are fans of body-worn cameras for police officers because the camera can be the unbiased observer of the interactions between law enforcement and the community. Body cameras can eliminate the whole “he said, she said” issue by providing a record of the encounter.
Jenkins told News-Post reporter Jeremy Arias that his agency looked into purchasing body-worn cameras in 2016 but decided not to buy them.
“We found many deficiencies in what the cameras actually captured. In force situations we were not getting the video we expected to get. Actions taken by deputies were not captured on video that you would expect would be captured,” Jenkins told our reporter. “That reinforces my belief that it is a mistake to rely on [the] technology. … The video did not capture entire sequences of events which is critical in investigating and reviewing uses of force.”
He also said body cameras can fall or be knocked off of officers and will sometimes fail to record.
Frederick city police began using the cameras in 2016 to see how they performed. The city is so pleased with the results of the program, they plan to add about 60 new cameras to its initial compliment of 18.
Acting Chief Patrick Grossman told our reporter that the cameras provide important benefits to police agencies, especially at a time when tensions are high and law enforcement is under intense scrutiny.
No tool of law enforcement is perfect, including the body-worn cameras. But there is a very good reason that such cameras are increasingly being adopted by law enforcement agencies across the country. They can provide a window into the inner working of the department, and that is of great value to the police and the public.
The cameras can show conclusively that most police officers behave responsibly in almost all situations. And when they do not, the cameras can show the public what went wrong. Their presence is the very definition of transparency and accountability.
It is in the best interest of the sheriff and his deputies for the county to spend the money to buy the cameras. We don’t believe Jenkins has anything to hide, and the cameras can prove it. He should begin equipping his officers as soon as possible.
