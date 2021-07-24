Creating a more equitable society has been a topic of discussion for several years in our country, a goal that most people support even if they may differ on the way to make that happen.
After all, our Founding Fathers wrote that “all men are created equal” but then created a country where millions of Africans were enslaved and women were not permitted to vote or participate in many areas of civic life. Moving toward greater equality has been the work of this country for almost 250 years.
The rhetoric of equality can be high-flown, a soaring call to action. But the hard work of actually changing our society must truly begin in local communities, with local governments and local institutions, local businesses and our own people.
And hard work it is, as people have to look at their own attitudes and history, and be brutally honest with themselves.
As Michael Hughes, chief equity and inclusion officer for the county executive’s office, told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan recently, “It’s uncomfortable work.”
We are heartened that Frederick County government has begun to take on this task. County Executive Jan Gardner has hired Hughes to lead the administration’s efforts.
“For far too long, the color of a person’s skin has impacted nearly every facet of life, from education to economics, from housing to health,” County Executive Jan Gardner said at a press briefing.
Now, the County Council is considering creating an Office of Equity and Inclusion, proposed by the county executive and sponsored by Councilmember Kai Hagen.
The goal would be to promote equity across a wide range of government actions, including planning, policy development, recruitment and hiring. The office would also factor equity into employment retention, training and coordination with minority businesses.
Hagen’s bill would create a 13-member commission that would act as a liaison between the newly-established office and the community to ensure transparency.
Hughes told our reporter that he envisions the office promoting a “climate of belonging” in county government, in which employees recognize they belong and sense that others feel the same way toward them. The climate would also rid county government of the notion that an employee was hired for a specific reason, like race, he said.
But Hughes was also realistic about how difficult it will be, saying he would expect some level of discomfort among county employees.
In 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, more than 90 percent of the county’s 2,000 employees were white, less than 6 percent were Black, just more than 2 percent were Hispanic or Latino, and 1 percent were Asian.
More than 10 percent of the county’s population is Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Hispanic or Latino people also make up more than 10 percent of the population, and those of Asian descent account for 5 percent, so all three groups are under-represented.
“This is huge work,” Hughes said. “If you look at the disparities that exist throughout the county — whether it’s housing, economics, education, health, employment — in every category, African Americans, in particular, are at the bottom.”
Changing that is the work ahead of all of us, in government and in private industry, in our workplaces and in our homes. We have to work hard to be better — better people, a better community, a better country.
