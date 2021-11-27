During terrible times, the community organizations that make a real difference in people’s lives tend to step up and show their true mettle.
Frederick is very lucky to have one of those significant groups in the United Way of Frederick County.
Since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, United Way has been leading the effort to protect those folks in Frederick who are most vulnerable.
Now it has announced its United in Recovery campaign, created to assist those with financial hardships as a result of the pandemic but who may not fall below the federal poverty line, is returning for a second year.
“We hoped we’d be through recovery at this time,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of the local United Way, told the News-Post. But the pandemic is continuing to disrupt lives, so the organization feels the need to revive its efforts.
The campaign is specifically geared to help those individuals and families who are “asset limited, income constrained, employed,” known as ALICE.
According to the United Way, ALICE individuals or households are those who “earn too much to qualify for most public assistance programs but are still unable to cover the basics of housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, and technology in the counties where they live.”
More than $100,000 was raised in last year’s United in Recovery campaign, Oldham said. No specific goal has been set for this year’s campaign, but he is hoping for even more, because the needs are still great.
Oldham and Keith Harris, chair of the Advocacy Committee for the United Way, said the money goes directly to specific programs to address the needs of the working poor. For example: “We will send free Lyft rides to ALICE families seeking healthcare services, new jobs and training, and free income tax preparation early next year.”
Oldham said United in Recovery hopes to work in three ways.
First, he said the program directly helps ALICE individuals through a number of the organization’s financial security programs, offering financial counseling, access to transportation and assisting qualified households to save up for purchasing a home. Participants in the United Way’s Pathway to Homeownership program can open a Homebuyers Saving Account, earning $4 for every $1 they save, helping them save a maximum of $15,000 for buying a home.
Second, Oldham says it will help with fundraising and training opportunities for a number of nonprofit organizations who themselves assist ALICE homes.
Finally, it will enable United Way to continue to provide research, such as the COVID-19 Impact Survey, in an attempt to provide useful information for governments and businesses.
The pandemic has largely broken much of society up into two groups: those who have felt relatively few economic impacts and those who have suffered economic hardships.
The United Way’s COVID-19 Impact Survey, which received responses from 584 individuals in Frederick County, illustrates some of the disparities. ALICE respondents were significantly more likely to have had to quit a job in order to continue caring for a child during the pandemic, have to dip into savings to make ends meet or struggled to meet health care needs.
These are neighbors who really need our help again this year. And the United Way is the best way to address these problems here at home. We encourage everyone to help out in this campaign. You can contribute directly to the campaign through the United Way’s website at unitedwayfrederick.org. Do it today.
