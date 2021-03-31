It should be an easy call for Gov. Larry Hogan to sign legislation passed this week by the Maryland General Assembly that strips the state song honor from the Confederate anthem “Maryland, My Maryland.”
This is not that Maryland, not anymore.
Hogan is already on record saying he doesn’t like the song, which is adapted from an 1861 poem calling on Marylanders to join the Confederacy and fight the “Northern scum.” It also refers to President Abraham Lincoln as a despot. Hogan should sign the bill swiftly.
At the time the poem was written, Maryland was a slave-owning state, south of the Mason-Dixon line dividing the South from the North.
With southern states seceding from the Union in 1861, Lincoln knew that he had to hold Maryland, by force if necessary, or Washington would be surrounded by rebel territory. He ordered Union troops to hold Baltimore. A friend of the poet was killed, and thus the poem was composed.
However, it would actually be 75 years before “Maryland, My Maryland” became the state song, not until 1939. Like so many symbols of the Confederacy — largely statues and monuments scattered across the South — the song was embraced in the 20th century as a way to remind Blacks of the reality of white supremacy.
Since 1974, Maryland lawmakers have been trying to replace the song, without success. But nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last summer changed the political climate in Annapolis.
“There was a feeling of enough is enough,” said Sen. Cheryl Kagan (D-Montgomery), who sponsored the legislation this year for her third time.
The measure passed the state Senate 45-0 and the House 95-38 on Monday, appropriately enough on the same day as a former Minneapolis police officer went on trial for Floyd’s death.
We support ditching “Maryland, My Maryland” as state song for the same reason we support removing the statues, monuments and plaques honoring the Confederate leaders as well as removing the names of Confederate generals from our military bases.
We should not be honoring any person or organization that advocated rebellion or took up arms against the United States. Period.
President Lincoln advocated peaceful reunification with the South after the Civil War so southern leaders were not hung as traitors. But that act of reconciliation does not mean that the war was justified. The Confederacy was formed to preserve the system of slavery, holding Black people in bondage as property.
Ulysses S. Grant, the great Union general who defeated the Confederate armies, was elected president himself in 1868, and he tried to protect the rights of former slaves and to hold the South accountable for the war. But after him, the region and the country slid back to a system of oppression and discrimination against Blacks.
The glorification of the Confederacy — that “Lost Cause” in the rose-tinted memory of the Old South — started later in the 19th century and continued into the 20th century, part of a social system designed to repress and segregate Blacks and keep them subservient.
That is what makes the monuments and memorials to the Confederacy so hateful and so inappropriate in our world. We should never forget our history, in all of its loveliness and all of its ugliness.
But we should not honor those who were willing to fight a bloody, horrible Civil War so they could continue to enslave people, nor those who used the symbols of that war to continue to oppress them.
(2) comments
Will stores till be able to play "Oh Christmas Tree" during the holidays, or somebody be offended by that too?
"We should never forget our history, in all of its loveliness and all of its ugliness."
I agree with this statement 100%. What do you think about having a national museum dedicated to the study of slavery in which the Confederate statues, etc. can be housed? In style, it could be modeled after the Victims of Communism Museum, (which will be located at 900 15th St. NW, WDC in 2021.). History is complicated.Within Maryland's history, we can study the cultural, intellectual, and moral supremacy of a number overwhelmingly white groups at the time, including Quakers, Methodists, and the Maryland State Colonization Society, which created a short-lived Republic of Maryland in Africa, next to Liberia, to continually oppose slavery, which sadly, still goes on to this day.
