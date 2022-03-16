The aftershocks of the pandemic continue to rattle our world, and nowhere is this more true than in the health care sector.
Health care facilities were pushed almost to the breaking point over the past two years — and responded heroically to the challenge. But now the toll taken by crushing workloads endured by health care workers is being paid.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that about half a million health care workers have resigned since the pandemic began, about 1 in 5.
The reason is most often burnout. As early as the first months of the pandemic in the spring of 2020, we were seeing reports of doctors, nurses and other workers push to the brink — and sometimes push over it into suicide.
By last spring, a survey taken by the Washington Post/Kaiser Family Foundation reported that 62 percent of front-line health care workers said worry or stress related to COVID-19 had a negative impact on their mental health.
Health care workers have always had high-stress jobs. Even before the pandemic, doctors were at twice the risk for burnout as the general population, according to studies.
During a webinar sponsored by U.S. News last November, Dr. Victor Dzau, president of the National Academy of Medicine, said that the situation had deteriorated further. He said 60 to 75 percent of clinicians reported symptoms of exhaustion, depression, sleep disorders and PTSD; and nurses were equally, if not more, stressed.
About 20 percent of health care workers have quit during this period, he said, and 4 out of 5 of those who remain say that staff shortages have affected their ability to work safely and to satisfy patient needs.
And those comments came before the health care system was overwhelmed once again by the omicron-variant wave that inundated hospitals with millions of patients at the beginning of this year.
In Maryland, hospitals have a more than 25 percent vacancy rate for nurses, according to the Maryland Hospital Association, while staff turnover in hospitals nationwide stands at about 20 percent.
The impact is being felt locally as well. Frederick Health is scaling up recruitment efforts because staff turnover is higher than it was before the pandemic levels, currently standing at about 16 percent.
That is the highest it has been in the past two years, Chris Bumbaugh, Frederick Health’s human resources vice president, told News-Post reporter Angela Roberts. Before the pandemic, it was about 12 percent, he said.
The situation became so dire in early January, as the highly infectious omicron variant of COVID-19 spiked in Frederick County, that Frederick Health was forced to shift into crisis standards of care, to channel limited resources to those with the highest levels of need. The hospital was finally able to move out of emergency protocol last month.
Chief Nursing Officer Diane McFarland told our reporter that staff levels at Frederick Health and hospitals across the country won’t be returning to what they were before the pandemic overnight.
Frederick Health has hired staff from nursing agencies on a temporary basis, Bumbaugh said, but permanent solutions are going to be more difficult and time-consuming. It recently hired a workforce development specialist to increase awareness in the community for the career opportunities available at Frederick Health and help current staff get the training, education and certification they need to transition to other jobs at Frederick Health.
Dr. Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, said during the U.S. News webinar that the nation will need an additional 1.2 million nurses by next year to meet the growing demand for their services and to replace those who are leaving.
With the loss of so many burned out workers to retirement or career changes, health care organizations like Frederick Health are facing monumental challenges in rebuilding their staffs. Inevitably, they will need to look long and hard at everything from working conditions to wages.
It is one more example of the transformation of our society by the pandemic. We are seeing fundamental changes that will be felt for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.