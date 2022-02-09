The Maryland General Assembly seems poised to approve two bills that are of significant importance to Frederick County. We support the passage of both.
One is a local bill, proposed by lawmakers from the county and effective only here, but the other is a statewide proposal that was introduced in reaction to the special education scandal in Frederick.
Lawmakers from Montgomery, Frederick, Carroll and Howard counties have sponsored a bill that would ban the use of seclusion in public schools across the state.
Abuse of seclusion — locking unruly children into a room — in Frederick County’s special education classrooms ignited into a firestorm in December. The U.S. Department of Justice revealed that children in our schools had been locked in seclusion rooms and restrained in other ways more than 7,500 times in less than three school years.
State regulations already include limits on the use of seclusion and restraint, but those rules were sometimes broken by FCPS staff, the DOJ found.
The Justice Department forced the county to accept a settlement ending seclusion here, strictly limiting physical restraints and making other reforms. The legislative effort would effectively extend the changes to the state as a whole.
Senate Bill 705 is sponsored by Sen. Craig Zucker (D-Montgomery County) with cosponsors Katie Fry Hester (D-Carroll and Howard counties) and Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll counties).
In addition to the complete ban in public schools, the bill would also place strict limits on when private schools can use seclusion, compel state employees to more closely monitor use of physical restraint in all schools and introduce new training requirements.
Reporting by the News-Post after the Justice Department investigation showed clearly that the use of seclusion was frequently a disaster for the children and was ineffective as a tool to control behavior. In fact, it was often counter productive, making children more likely to misbehave and act out.
“We need to be discussing and addressing — from not just a local level, but also from a statewide perspective — what to do about seclusion and restraint,” Hough told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
We completely agree and urge the legislators to enact the ban and require the state school board to do a better job of overseeing the use of physical restraints on special education children. In that way, the shame of our county’s scandal can have a positive impact on the state.
The local bill which has won the support of the local legislative delegation would mandate an overdue pay increase for the Frederick County sheriff from $125,000, first to $140,000 and eventually to $150,000.
The smaller increase would be effective with the sheriff’s term which will begin in December, for whichever candidate wins the November election, while the larger would take effect during the third and fourth years of the term.
Hough is the sponsor of the bill and explained to News-Post reporter Jack Hogan: “I’ve always believed very strongly we should support and pay for our law enforcement.”
The sheriff’s pay has not been increased since 2014 and that salaries for other elected officials, including the county executive and members of the County Council, were increased in July to $137,000 and $35,000, respectively.
Republican Chuck Jenkins has been the Frederick County sheriff since 2006 and has filed for reelection this year, but this is not and should not be a partisan issue. The sheriff runs an office with more than 200 deputies and civilian personnel ,and oversees a budget of more than $32 million. The current pay is simply too low considering the many responsibilities of the office.
We are not suggesting that raising the pay would attract better candidates for the office. Rather, we want to ensure that any qualified individual considering running will not be dissuaded by a salary that is just too low.
