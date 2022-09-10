Frederick County’s harried commuters, whether they head south on Interstate 270 to Montgomery County and beyond or fight the battle of U.S. 15 within the county, got good news recently.
First, federal authorities gave final environmental approval to Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to widen parts of the Capital Beltway and I-270 with toll lanes. The project is estimated to cost about $5 billion, and the approval was needed to receive federal funds.
It also means the state can now sign a 50-year contract with a private firm to build and manage the toll lanes, a goal of Hogan’s before he leaves office in January.
Then, the state Department of Transportation included $167.7 million to widen U.S. 15 from I-70 to Md. 26 in its draft six-year capital budget for transportation projects.
Widening the freeway — which is choked with traffic every morning and afternoon, often in both directions at the same time — has been a goal of city and county leaders for years.
Both projects offer hope that in the not-too-distant future, traffic capacity will increase on both roads. Both are desperately needed, but if anyone thinks they will solve the transportation crisis here, they are sadly mistaken.
Widening roads alone will not and cannot solve all of our transportation problems. Only undertaking many projects, as great as more road capacity and as small as better use of park-and-ride lots, will offer us hope of a solution.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner said she was excited the U.S. 15 funding was included in the draft plan.
“It has been on the top of our list for most of my time as county executive,” Gardner said.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor echoed her sentiments, saying that funding for the project has been the city’s and county’s top transportation priority for “what feels like decades.”
The project plan would add one lane in each direction, using the median right of way. It would also include interchange improvements. But Gardner emphasized that it would not lead to taking any homes or other concerns she’s heard about.
The U.S. 15 project would appear to have clear sailing, if the Maryland General Assembly approves the six-year transportation plan when the new session begins in January. The I-270 project might face new legal challenges, but Hogan will work hard to get it approved before he leaves office.
Now, with U.S. 15 on track and I-270 getting closer, we need state and local transportation planners to work harder on solutions beyond the roads. Transit improvements are needed everywhere, but especially from Frederick to Montgomery in the I-270 corridor.
We need innovative thinking in other areas, as well.
One of the only positive things to emerge during the pandemic was the widespread option of working from home for many people. The effect was immediate and dramatic. It is a lesson from the horrible pandemic that would be worth keeping.
Other planners have suggested that widespread adoption of a four-day workweek would make a gigantic impact on traffic. If the federal government were to move large numbers of its hundreds of thousands of workers to a four-day schedule, with different days off midweek for all employees, it would increase the capacity of I-270 overnight.
Small improvements also could accrue into big savings. We have previously advocated for requiring remote parking and using more shuttle buses for big employers like Fort Detrick to ease congestion.
Planners need to keep an open mind and be willing to listen to all ideas to make traffic congestion more manageable. We are pleased these projects are moving forward, but we certainly cannot just build our way out of the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.