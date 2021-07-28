Maryland employers are desperate for new employees. Our state now has the highest number of available jobs it has seen in the past five years.
And yet the unemployment rate for June went up slightly, to 6.2 percent, up by 0.1 percentage points from a month earlier.
More than 250,000 jobs are listed on the Maryland Workforce Exchange, according to Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson.
The jobs report “is further evidence of the ongoing challenges our state’s economy is facing due to a serious labor shortage,” Robinson said in a news release.
We are really in uncharted territory here. But it appears that the pandemic has brought about fundamental changes in the national and state economy. With so many jobs going unfilled, jobless rolls should be declining. But they are not.
Some economists have blamed the generous unemployment benefit supplements that have been paid by the federal government during the pandemic to ease the impact of the huge job losses. Paying people too much to not work gives them no incentive to find a job, they argue.
More than 20 Republican governors, including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, cut off supplemental federal benefits early in an effort to push people to return to work.
Hogan’s cutoff here was blocked by the courts, so the benefits for unemployed Marylanders will continue until September. But even in states where the benefit ended early, the job situation has been mixed.
According to an analysis performed for the Washington Post by payroll processing firm Gusto, those states did not see an immediate spike in overall hiring. Workers 25 and older did return to work, but employment among teenagers fell off after several months of growth.
The Post said restaurants and hospitality businesses in states where the full benefits remain have been hiring a lot more teenagers who are less experienced and less likely to qualify for unemployment aid.
Helen Propheter, executive director of Frederick County’s Economic and Workforce Development, told News-Post reporter Clara Niel that the county is seeing a positive trend of increasing workforce, but it’s still been a slow return.
Private businesses as well as government agencies are scrambling to find workers. She is optimistic for the months ahead, however.
“I do think that when our kids go back to school in September, we will have an opportunity to regain a workforce that we don’t currently have this summer,” Propheter said.
Nationally, experts are still trying to figure out where the economy will go next. Before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, inflation was low and wages were rising.
As the Post said on June 20, “What Americans are encountering, though, is almost unrecognizable from just 16 months ago. Prices are up. Housing is scarce. It takes months longer than normal to get furniture, appliances and numerous parts delivered. And there is a great dislocation between millions of unemployed workers and millions of vacant jobs.”
Employees are seeking better wages and working conditions, as well as more flexibility. Many businesses are complying, but some cannot.
Will the disruptive changes of the past year — such as many people working from home, or online ordering of groceries — continue indefinitely?
As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said last month: “This is an extraordinarily unusual time. And we really don’t have a template or any experience of a situation like this. We have to be humble about our ability to understand the data.”
Now, a resurgence of COVID-19 and its deadly delta variant is clouding the economic picture even further. In many states where vaccination rates are low, the disease is almost raging out of control. It could happen in Maryland, too, where some counties have vaccination rates under 40 percent.
This pandemic is not over, not by a long shot.
