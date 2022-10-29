Almost everyone agrees that our country should give special treatment to the men and women who have served in our armed forces, whether in aid for education, preference in federal hiring or generous pensions.
If you put yourself in harm’s way to protect and defend your country, you have gone above and beyond the role of the ordinary citizen and deserve special treatment.That still holds true for any veteran whose life has gone off the rails and who ends up in the justice system. If they are arrested for a nonviolent crime, their actions cannot be excused, but they need and deserve as much help as the community can give.
That is the reasoning behind the creation of veterans’ courts, where they can get the help they need. Veteran advocates and the local United Way are laying the groundwork for such a court here.
The Maryland Judiciary has asked a District Court judge to study the need in Frederick and Washington counties. Such courts have been established elsewhere in the state.
Terri Charles, a Maryland Judiciary spokeswoman, told News-Post reporter Clara Niel that such courts assist veterans accused of crimes — such as driving under the influence, theft or drug possession — that are related to substance abuse or mental health problems.
A specialized court can get veterans help for drug addiction or mental health problems through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and local organizations, Charles said.
Maryland District Court Judge Eric Schaffer is
studying whether there is a need for such a court here. For the next three months, every person processed by the District Court commissioners in Frederick and Washington counties, which make up District 11, will be surveyed to see if they identify as a veteran.
Schaffer, who is himself an Army veteran, told our reporter: “Judicial resources are limited, and our dockets are very busy. Before we devote significant time and effort to such a court, we want to make sure there is sufficient need.”
United Way of Frederick County did preliminary research on veterans’ treatment courts at the request of the Frederick County Veterans Advisory Council, and has since become an advocate, according to Ken Oldham, CEO and president of the local United Way.
If there is sufficient need in Frederick County, the District Court can work on a detailed plan, including the personnel and resources involved, Oldham said.
There are veterans’ courts in Maryland in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County and Prince George’s County. A regional court is serving Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties.
Joshua Marks of Mount Airy, who advocates for veterans, told our reporter: “These guys don’t need to be [in the detention center]. It only exacerbates their problem and makes their alcohol or drug abuse or whatever worse because they’re not getting treatment for it.”
All “problem-solving courts,” focused on veterans or mental health, for example, must be approved by the Maryland Court of Appeals to be officially established.
After the data are collected, Schaffer said, the District Court can figure out how to proceed based on the numbers.
An ad hoc version of the veterans’ court operated in Frederick for several months six years ago but did not see much use and was not approved to continue. That original attempt was done in Circuit Court by Judge Scott Rolle, but it only handled 10 cases in 10 months.
However, Circuit Courts handle more serious felony cases, while District Courts handle more misdemeanor and nonviolent offenses.
Veterans suffering from mental health problems or drug problems are more likely to be arrested for those kinds of crime. They are the ones most likely to benefit from intervention and treatment.
We are hopeful that the study will justify a veterans’ court, whether for Frederick County alone or in a regional court with Washington County. In either case, society owes a debt of gratitude to the vet, especially in his or her time of greatest need.
