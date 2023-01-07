It might seem like such a small, even simple, thing. Frederick County Public Schools started a program to offer free vision care to students at two elementary schools last fall.
But the system has seen such dramatic results, it wants to expand to more schools.
Such screening and help can make a world of difference to a child who has an undiagnosed vision problem that affects their ability to learn. Oftentimes, the child does not even know that they see the world differently. They think the letters and numbers the teacher writes on the board are fuzzy or doubled for everyone.
Such a child can easily slip behind their peers in schoolwork and learning. They might never catch up.
The school system last fall began vision screening for all kindergarten through fifth grade students at Hillcrest and Waverley elementary schools in the city of Frederick.
Here is the chilling news: The school system reported that more than 25% of the students screened in the pilot seem to need glasses.
Optometrists visited the schools in late November and early December and did formal eye exams for students. And in January, they will deliver glasses to the students who require them, DeVeda Coley, FCPS’ supervisor of community school programs, told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek.
The program is a collaboration between the school system; the County Health Department; Vision To Learn, a national nonprofit optometric provider; Warby Parker, an eyeglasses retailer; and researchers from the Johns Hopkins University Wilmer Eye Institute.
Funding came from the Ausherman Family Foundation and the Kahlert Foundation.
Coley told our reporter that FCPS hoped to continue the program at Waverley and Hillcrest next year, and expand it to the county’s other Title I schools — Butterfly Ridge, Monocacy, North Frederick and Lincoln elementary schools.
The basis for the program is a pilot done in Baltimore City schools by the Wilmer Institute that found significant improvements in testing for students who received glasses to correct their vision problems.
In a larger sense, the idea of screening students, especially children from low-income families, is part of a broad social service mission that has been evolving in schools here and around the country.
Schools now offer a variety of services aimed at better preparing children to learn. They include such diverse efforts as helping to get children to school on time to offering free and reduced-price meals. so kids get a decent breakfast and lunch. It is hard to concentrate on math if you are hungry.
School systems, including our own, are putting more effort into finding out what is happening in the homes of their students, so they can respond appropriately to support the children and their families.
All of this might seem a long way from the days when schools just concentrated on the “three Rs,” but we now know that so many factors can affect a child’s ability to learn — from hunger to poor eyesight.
If we want every child to succeed, if we do not want any child left behind, then we need to meet their needs however we can. FCPS leadership recognizes this responsibility, and it is why the system is on the lookout for new ways to solve learning problems.
Vision screening is an important one. It might seem small and even insignificant, but it is definitely not.
As FCPS Superintendent Cheryl Dyson said in the news release: “By identifying potential vision challenges and providing glasses, students will literally see their world differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.