Anyone who cares about the future of downtown Frederick had to heave a huge sigh of relief when reading the front page of Monday's News-Post.
Jim O’Hare — the developer of a planned residential building and boutique hotel on the site of the old Visitation Academy — quickly assured the community that the fire that damaged the historic building over the weekend would not affect his project.
“Our plans haven’t changed. What we do is restore old buildings,” the developer told the News-Post in an interview on Sunday. That is what we call really good news.
When news of the wind-whipped fire first broke, the minds of many people in the business community, city and county government and everyone else who cares about our historic city center swiftly went to the project.
Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services, told the News-Post that heavy winds Saturday night caused some gutters to come off the building and into contact with power lines, possibly starting the fire.
Campbell estimated that the two-alarm blaze caused an estimated $200,000 in damage, mostly along the building’s roofline.
O’Hare praised the work of the fire crews. The damage was limited to a section of the building where former classrooms are slated to become hotel rooms. Most of the damage was related to water rather than the fire itself, he said.
It is hard to overstate the importance of the condominium and hotel project to the continued vitality of the historic district.
Visitation Academy, an all-girls Catholic school, opened in 1846. In recent decades, it had housed pre-kindergarten through middle school students, but the school was closed in June 2016, with officials citing low enrollment. Since then, it has sat vacant.
The prime site — comprising more than 3 acres in heart of the historic district, at 200 E. 2nd St. — runs between Second and Church streets, along Chapel Alley. It was finally sold to O’Hare’s O2 Holdings and Lafayette Financial, the project’s developer, and the approved plans are quite interesting.
The developer plans to build 33 residential units divided between three buildings. Some of those residential units may open this year.
Visitation Hotel Frederick, which will be affiliated with the Marriott chain, will have 57 standard rooms and 10 extended-stay rooms and an upscale restaurant in the school’s deconsecrated chapel area.
O’Hare said the hotel was expected to open sometime in the second half of 2023, and the fire should only delay the opening by months at worst.
He previously said the Visitation hotel will complement the larger hotel and conference center planned for the former News-Post site along Carroll Creek, which also will be operated by Marriott. The current owners of the newspaper are not involved in that project.
The hotels are expected to cater to many tourists to the historic district, and lead tourists to stay longer and spend more money in the city.
The conference center hotel has already been delayed excessively because of political disputes over the financing of the hotel and its needed infrastructure. It finally seems to be on track, years after it was supposed to open.
Our fear was the fire would be one more unwelcome delay in these two projects that are so vital for our city. O’Hare’s assurances were comforting, and our hope is that that project will indeed be able to continue as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.