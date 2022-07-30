In his apparently futile quest to remain a viable national Republican candidate for higher office, Gov. Larry Hogan has made a few questionable choices over the last year — but none worse than his veto of the bill that would have permitted early counting of mail-in votes.
To review, Maryland is the only state in the Union that prohibits election officials from counting mail-in votes until the Thursday after the election. It is an oddity, but it did not make too much difference in elections prior to 2020, when few people chose to vote by mail.
The election during the pandemic changed all that. In the 2020 presidential election, more than 90% of the state’s voters requested a mail ballot. The governor, realizing the law would cause enormous delays and widespread confusion, signed an emergency order allowing officials to begin counting votes even before Election Day.
That was absolutely the right call.
But when the General Assembly voted this year to change the law to allow an earlier count, Hogan vetoed it. Under the existing law, the final vote count would be delayed until days or weeks after Election Day, and that is exactly what has happened after the primary.
A spokesman for Hogan told The Washington Post that the blame should fall on the Democratic lawmakers.
“It’s regrettable the General Assembly did not pass a clean early-canvassing bill,” Michael Ricci told the Post.
In his veto message on May 27, Hogan said the bill would have loosened security requirements at a time of increasing mistrust in the integrity of elections. That is mostly true among Republicans, who have been fed a stream of lies about former president Donald Trump’s unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election.
“Maximizing voter participation and providing citizens with accessible and convenient ways to cast their ballots is vital to a healthy democracy,” Hogan wrote in his veto letter. “Just as equally vital, however, are election security and voter confidence — and most scholars agree that abuse does happen more so with mail-in voting versus voting in person. … Even the appearance of impropriety or the opportunity for fraud can be enough to undermine citizens’ confidence in their electoral system.”
Actually, most scholars agree that there is almost no evidence of abuse in modern elections, either in mail-in voting or in-person voting. Trump and his acolytes proclaimed widespread abuse but never could produce any evidence of it. Former Attorney General William Barr was among many members of the Trump administration who told the ex-president there was no such evidence.
The ex-president and his minions are the ones continuing to shout about the “appearance of impropriety” and the “opportunity for fraud,” rather than the reality of it.
Ironically, delaying the vote count is more likely to shake confidence in the results than the supposed flaws in the bill. All across the state, close races remain undecided, with the lead in several races having gone back and forth. The natural question among voters: Who really won?
John T. Willis, executive in residence at the School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Baltimore, told The Washington Post: “Every time you have what to the public looks solvable and wasn’t solved, people are going to question why and that builds on itself, leading to distrust.”
Our suspicion is that Hogan vetoed the bill to try to shore up his credibility with Republican election deniers, of which there are many, thanks to Trump.
The Republican gubernatorial primary showed that the Trump fever afflicting the GOP is far from cooling. Trump’s favored candidate, Dan Cox, easily defeated Hogan’s designated successor, former state Commerce and Labor Secretary Kelly Schulz.
Hogan may still dream of running for the White House, but the primary should have convinced him he cannot win in today’s Republican Party.
Meanwhile, the legislature and the governor need to fix this vote-counting problem before the general election in November. We need a special legislative session to either work out a compromise or allow the Democrats to override the veto. Slow counting in the primary is inconvenient. Slow counting in the general election, where one candidate for governor is an election denier, could be a disaster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.