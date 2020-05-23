And so, now the waiting begins. Waiting for customers, waiting for jobs, waiting for disease and death. Waiting to see what will happen next.
All of the country is at least partially reopened, with every state granting residents some degree of freedom to resume some form of their previous life — before the pandemic struck.
Governors are waiting, with prayers or fingers crossed, performing a balancing act of trying to ease the grip on their local economies without spiking a second tsunami of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
More than 1.5 million Americans have so far tested positive for the virus and the death toll continues to climb toward 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University’s count.
Governors are walking on tiptoes along an unknown path, seeking to reduce restrictions but not too much and not too fast. A few have gone against the wisdom of experts, allowed more interactions even as the number of cases in their state is increasing, rather than falling.
Texas and Florida, for example, went ahead with lifting more restrictions this week while their number of cases continues to mount.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom articulated the conundrum on CNN:
“I deeply understand the stress and anxiety that people have, that entire dreams have been torn asunder because of the shutdowns, their savings account depleted and their credit ratings destroyed. The question is, how do you toggle back and make meaningful modifications to the stay-at-home order?”
This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that now is not the time to “pull back completely” on physical separation.
“If you look at the curves in our country, it isn’t like everything is dramatically going down,” Fauci said in an interview released Thursday by the anti-poverty organization ONE.
Fauci and other scientists have warned that the push by the Trump administration to fully reopen the economy while the virus is still rampant is misguided, and we agree. Luckily, Maryland’s leaders have been cautious and proactive.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who acted early to address the pandemic, has seen hospitalizations decline. That enabled him to lift his stay-at-home order, replacing it with a voluntary “Safer at Home” program. Dine-in service at restaurants and bars remains prohibited across the state, but Hogan is permitting local jurisdictions to set many of their own rules.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner has allowed businesses of less than 10,000 square feet to reopen at up to 50 percent of capacity. Manufacturers were permitted to resume operations, as were animal adoption agencies, pet groomers and car washes. But she delayed the opening of hair salons and barber shops.
At all businesses, face coverings are required for customers and staff, Gardner said, with social distancing observed and gatherings still limited to fewer than 10 people.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor said the city would follow Frederick County’s lead. He said that, when restrictions are eased further, the city has already had conversations among city staff, the Downtown Frederick Partnership and others on how to accommodate businesses in modified formats.
Some version of a new normal is emerging in our community, with people returning to downtown to walk and look into shops.
But it is a very tentative process. It crosses all spectrums of life — even the most personal.
We just don’t know how this will evolve. Many people are deeply fearful, and with good reason. The toll of death and disease has been terrible in Maryland, and Frederick has suffered as well.
The pandemic has forced us to postpone many important events — both celebrating life and death — and for that we must be patient. And wait.
