The misbegotten notion to extend the state sales tax to almost all services in Maryland has been rejected by an important subcommittee in Annapolis, effectively killing the measure.
After vociferous opposition by small-business groups, the bill was voted down unanimously on Wednesday by a revenue committee. Chairman Eric Luedtke of Montgomery County, the lead sponsor of the bill, was among the no votes.
It looks like it was more a trial balloon than a serious proposal.
If approved, the sales tax would have been levied on such services as auto repair, legal work and accounting, and it would have raised an estimated $2.9 billion in fiscal 2025. As a sweetener, the bill would have cut the sales tax rate from the current 6 percent back to 5 percent.
That money would have paid most of the state’s share of a major education funding plan that is advancing in the General Assembly called the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the product of the Kirwan Commission. It calls for almost $4 billion a year in school funding within 10 years.
So now, the Legislature turns to smaller revenue sources, but they are also likely to face stiff opposition, especially from business groups that successfully fought the sales tax.
In a string of Twitter messages, Luedtke said the subcommittee approved a smaller package of revenue bills. It includes measures that would implement combined corporate reporting of profits and increase the tobacco tax.
Maryland Matters, a news website that covers Annapolis closely, reported that the measures could generate more than $350 million annually by 2025, according to preliminary fiscal estimates.
Combined reporting has been a darling of the state’s progressives for most of the past two decades. It would assess taxes based on a company’s profits and losses on operations in Maryland as well as in any other states in which the firm operates.
It is also the bane of the business community, which can be expected to fight it tooth and nail. When the bill was introduced earlier in the session, the Maryland Chamber of Commerce blasted it, saying: “Despite claims to the contrary, combined reporting closes no loopholes and adds little to state coffers overall. Instead, it adds volatility to tax revenues, disadvantages Maryland among its competitors, adds complexity to small businesses, and risks alienating the very industries Maryland is trying to attract.”
The chamber added that a 2007 study by the Maryland comptroller, the state’s tax collector, found no net benefit in the tax. Expect a big fight over this one.
The irony is that, even if these bills are approved, they would only raise less than 10 percent of the money needed to fully fund the Blueprint.
What the legislative leaders are discovering once again is that $4 billion is really a lot of money, and it cannot be found easily by tweaking taxes.
Everyone, including us, thinks Maryland schools need more money. Teacher salaries should be raised, and that takes money.
But the Kirwan recommendations might just be too rich. Legislative leaders need to prioritize the recommendations and then find fair methods for funding them, perhaps by spreading the spending increases over more years.
You cannot just wave a wand and make $4 billion appear. This is not the time for magical thinking.
(3) comments
I recently heard Dr. Kirwin speak about the commission and their proposals. He lost me when he said the program "Would pay for itself".
When was the last time any new program run by the government paid for itself?
Wasn't that one of the promises of Obamacare?
"Can't never could."
We hear the same garbage from the CoC decade after decade after decade. The constant whining from businesses is old and a broken record. You can't believe anything they say. That would put us out of business they say. We would lose business they say. We can't afford that they say. We can't pay more they say. Our taxes are too high they say. Well, I say show us your books. And one thing you can believe for sure. It's all lies and garbage. And if someone offered a bill to subsidize them even more, they would embrace it like a fly embraces fresh horse manure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.