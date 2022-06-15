Lack of personal mobility is one of the hidden hardships of being a low-income resident of Frederick County.
Imagine, if you can, a life in which a trip to the doctor, or to a store, or almost any other destination is fraught with difficulty. Without a reliable car, most folks have to scramble every day.
The county’s TransIT bus service helps a great deal, especially in the city of Frederick, where low-income housing is more dense and regular routes can serve a transit-dependent population. But even in the city, the service is limited.
In rural areas of the county, where low-income families are more spread out and less visible, the bus is usually not a real option.
The United Way of Frederick County has been working on a pilot program called Ride United with the ride-hailing company Lyft for several months, and that has provided thousands of free or reduced-fare rides to needy families and individuals. But the pilot program will be scaled back starting next month.
Under the program, some Lyft riders receive up to $25 in credit per one-way ride. The rider pays the rest. The pilot version began last October to help ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) households get rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
One thing United Way has learned from the pilot program for certain is that demand has far outpaced available funding.
“We definitely can’t continue at our current volume,” Ken Oldham, president and CEO of United Way of Frederick County, told News-Post reporter Jack Hogan. United Way has spent more than $75,000, which it received from United Way Worldwide.
Oldham told our reporter that the program has been helping pay for a few hundred rides per week. He estimated it will have provided roughly 4,000 rides by the end of June.
Kristianne Leibley, a parent support coordinator for the Housing Authority of the City of Frederick, told our reporter that the Ride United program has been “empowering” for residents of Housing Authority homes.
“My worry is, what will the transition look like?” Leibley said in a phone interview. It is a concern of many other nonprofits serving the low-income community.
Oldham said some organizations such as the Housing Authority and Faith House that are partners in the program will be able to continue offering a limited number of rides, while United Way will continue to seek funds.
For the future, United Way is working with a new nonprofit called Good Works Frederick, seeking funding to expand the Ride United program. The new organization wants especially to help people in rural areas of the county. It will recruit volunteer drivers and help them pay for gas and other expenses.
It is a concept with a lot of promise, but the new nonprofit is not going to be ready to begin offering rides until January 2023. When United Way scales back its ride program in July, a lot of people will not have any way to get around once again.
United Way and Good Works Frederick are now seeking new funding streams to continue and enhance the work of Ride United. Good Works Frederick founder Ed Hinde is seeking the help of the Frederick County Council, asking for the county to apply for a state grant.
The County Council voted Tuesday to let the county apply for a $250,000 state grant on behalf of Good Works Frederick. The $250,000 would come from the federally funded Maryland Community Development Block Grant Program.
Securing that grant is an important step to get the program underway on time next year. Other federal funds are also available to help. And while Good Works wants to focus on rural areas, urban residents need access to more ride options, as well.
The county needs to be fully committed to getting this transportation program off the ground. Our most vulnerable residents are depending on it to make their lives easier and simpler.
