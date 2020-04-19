It is easy to get caught up in bemoaning what we have lost during this pandemic, but we must recognize the things that we have gained as well.
Beyond the deaths and illnesses, we have lost our sense of stability as a society, that familiarity of our life as we go from one day to the next. Instead, we feel we are in the midst of an earthquake that goes on and on, the ground beneath our feet shaking and lurching.
We are all in this together, though, and let’s take a moment to look at both sides of our ledger.
As a nation, we have lost thousands of our fellow citizens, and are losing more every day. Hospitals are jammed, equipment is in short supply and every day brings news of more suffering.
This monumental battle, however, has been a welcome reminder of the courage and skill of those on the front lines of the fight against this disease — doctors, nurses and other health care professionals. In addition, this honor roll of heroes must be first responders, especially paramedics who go into private homes and nursing homes where the virus lurks to rescue the stricken.
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and millions more are working from home. We have lost that daily contact with our co-workers, the people who for many of us have become our work families.
And so, we have created new ways of connecting, by text, by phone or group meetings over the internet. We have gained a new sense of the value of the people we see every day at work. And now, if someone asks: “How are you?” you can be sure that they really want to know.
With all of the schools closed indefinitely, parents are trying to give their children some kind of rudimentary education. In the process we are learning a new level of respect for teachers.
While we are restricted to directly interacting only with the people living in our own household, our families extend much farther. Thus, we have learned to depend more than ever on our electronic devices to reach out to children, grandchildren, grandparents, other family and friends. Many families are in closer touch now than before the pandemic struck.
The many empty hours of our days have impelled many to make that long-delayed phone call, to join a group text, or to send funny or inspiring emails more often, just checking up on those friends we love and miss.
Boredom is a luxury that is not enjoyed by all. Lower-income families, hit hardest, are fearful of being unable to pay the rent or provide for their children. They wait in long lines for food. But the assistance package passed by Congress holds out hope that help is coming, in greater unemployment benefits or direct support for employers.
We have given up many small freedoms that we take for granted, such as stopping for a coffee. Like dropping into a favorite bar for a happy hour or going to dinner with friends. Like going to a movie, or to a ball game.
Simple pleasures, unavailable for now, and for how long we do not know. But they have become more treasured for their absence, and when we can safely resume them, how much sweeter they will be.
We have gained bigger things as well, including insights that we must hold on to long after the pandemic wanes.
We have also been reminded just how interdependent we are in modern society. We depend on so many people, for example, as part of the food chain, from the farmers, to the processing plant workers, to the truck drivers delivering to supermarkets, to the workers filling the shelves and checking out our purchases.
It is a complicated system that we never think about, until the shelves at the grocery story are almost bare.
We hope our nation has learned hard lessons in this struggle, about the need to be always vigilant and to be prepared to act swiftly when disaster strikes.
As individuals, we also must hold on to the lessons that we have learned, about the value of friends and family, about the courage of those first responders and the worth of the workers who make our modern world function.
We who survive this horrifying and frightening time should remember always the pain of our losses, but also the value of what we have gained. We are all in this together. We will come through, and we can be stronger for it.
