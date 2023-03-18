The reverberations from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to echo through our world, in ways great and small, obvious and obscure.
The news this week that nearly a third of the schools in Frederick County received fewer stars in recent state ratings than they received before the pandemic was one more reminder that we as a community and as a nation will be dealing with the aftereffects of the pandemic for a long, long time.
Inflation, economic instability, disruptions in the workplace, children underperforming in school, revolution in entertainment and media — these changes and many others all can be traced directly or indirectly to the pandemic.
Everywhere you turn, you can see the scars.
More people working from home? Downtown business districts are suffering.
Most folks streaming movies on their televisions? Movie theaters are dark.
Pandemic relief kept families afloat? Another spur to inflation.
Now, the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates, to slow and cool the economy, but that turns out to be a blow to the banking industry.
In this environment, the state’s school systems, including Frederick County Public Schools, are dealing with the effects of the hard decisions made in the dark days of the pandemic to protect children and school staff members from the disease.
Schools were closed for months. Parents and children tried to keep up as best they could by watching lessons on computers. The resulting falloff in achievement was probably inevitable.
In retrospect, some measures like remote learning may have been kept in place too long.
Hindsight is always 20/20, but at the time those decisions were made, everyone was trying to adapt to a truly unprecedented situation. If district leaders made mistakes, they made them with the best of intentions, with the highest priority to protect the health and safety of the children and the staff.
But now we must cope with the aftermath. When the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released its “report cards” last week, the marks were almost uniformly disappointing.
More than 1,400 public schools across the state were rated on a scale of one to five stars, based on test scores, student progress, graduation rates, survey results and other factors.
All Frederick County schools received three stars or higher for their performance during the 2021-2022 school year, as did more than 75% of schools statewide. But the ratings for 19 FCPS schools decreased from the 2018-19 school year.
The ratings are not a comprehensive measure of school quality. But they include thousands of data points on the performance of specific student groups, and school leaders said they will be an important tool in addressing the long-term impacts of the pandemic.
“The data collected from the 2022 Report Card is the starting point for us to shape local education agency policy and work toward implementing evidence-based, best-in-class work to drive student outcomes,” State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury said in a statement. “That work is more urgent now than ever.”
Overall, 15 FCPS schools received three stars, 38 received four stars, and 10 received five stars.
The numbers were grim across the board. At the elementary and middle school levels, FCPS students did not meet their annual targets for “academic achievement,” a score that takes into account overall proficiency ratings on standardized tests.
While no group of high school students met their annual targets for math proficiency or showed improvement from the previous year, high schoolers did show improvement in English proficiency. But the county did not meet its annual target on that measure, either.
Our school system, like all schools in Maryland and across the country, is under even more pressure to bring our children up to the standards of learning that we expect. But the damage done in the disruptions of the last three years will linger for a long time, we fear.
