Annapolis — especially in the waning days of a state legislative session — can be a confusing, mystifying place in the best of years. Beneath the surface, competing political goals clash, often in ways only understood by the legislative insiders themselves.
But the end of the 2022 Maryland General Assembly has left the rather strong impression that Gov. Larry Hogan has spent the final meeting of his term as governor getting his political ducks in a row to take a more active role in the national Republican party when his term expires at the end of this year.
He has not announced he will run from president in 2024, but his decisions at the end of this session — vetoing some bills and allowing others to become law without his signature — clearly show that he is positioning himself as a palatable option to most Republican voters.
In the eight years since he first began his run for governor as a Republican in our overwhelmingly Democratic state, Hogan has danced around some issues, from gun control to abortion, that enjoy wide support in Maryland but not among GOP voters.
On abortion, his reasonable position as a pro-life Catholic has been that it is settled law and he would not do anything to affect reproductive rights. But he showed this year that he would not support doing anything to make abortion more accessible either.
Hogan vetoed a law to allow medical professionals other than physicians who already care for pregnant patients to also perform abortions, including nurse practitioners, physician assistants and midwives.
If his veto is understandable both in terms of personal philosophy and political considerations, we were disappointed that Hogan choose to allow a ban on so-called ghost guns to become law without his signature.
The governor can sign a bill into law, veto it or allow it to become law without his signature. The latter is a sign of disapproval of the law. That is the course taken by Hogan on the ghost gun ban.
In February, we wrote in support of the ban, noting that gun-control activists, the police and even some gun-rights advocates were supporting the effort. We said then:
“These weapons — unregistered and untraceable guns that can be bought easily online, sidestepping background checks — have become a scourge. From a school shooting in Montgomery County to street crime in Baltimore, our state is in crisis.”
Hogan offered this explanation in a tweet last week: He said that the legislation is “a positive step” toward preventing violent crime, but “it does nothing to penalize those who actually pull the trigger on firearms.”
That seems like a disingenuous ducking of the issue. The idea of banning the sale and possession of the ghost guns is to prevent someone from pulling a trigger. Plenty of laws can punish someone for shooting a victim. Furthermore, requiring serial numbers on all guns will make it easier to find and punish perpetrators of gun crimes, because the weapon will be traceable.
The governor whiffed on this one.
Lastly, the governor also allowed a bill banning seclusion of students in public schools to become law without his signature. If we can understand the political implications of the abortion and ghost gun laws, we are mystified by his choice on this bill.
The bill was of special interest here in Frederick County because the U.S. Department of Justice last fall found that our public school system was systematically overusing seclusion. The DOJ found the school system violated federal law by secluding and restraining special education students in nonemergency situations. The resulting uproar helped get the bill passed after two previous attempts failed.
As far as we have been able to learn, Hogan has not said why he would not sign the bill. The evidence is widely available that locking children in a room by themselves is counterproductive in changing behavior. He should have signified his agreement by signing the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.