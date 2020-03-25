At some point, we will all wake up from this pandemic nightmare gripping our country and our community. And when we do, there will be a lot of work to be done to get us moving again.
Congress is moving toward a gigantic economic stimulus as this is written, and the Federal Reserve is pumping money into the economy at an astonishing rate. Both institutions know that extraordinary times require extraordinary measures.
Our local economy will need stimuli as well, and that may mean that stalled projects which hold promise of increasing growth will be needed — and soon.
The first such project that will come to mind for many, including us, is the long-proposed and long-planned hotel and conference center for downtown Frederick. In the days leading up to widespread closings caused by COVID-19, we saw one ray of bright news.
On March 12, which seems now like a lifetime ago, a new study was released reporting that the project would generate $1.5 billion in new spending in Frederick County over the course of 25 years.
We have long supported the project, arguing that it would be a boon to the historic district of the city in particular, but this study quantifies that assertion.
Rick Weldon, chief executive officer of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, called the hotel the “most important economic opportunity we have seen in a long time in the city of Frederick.”
The study by Hunden Strategic Partners, a real estate development advisory firm, said in its first year, the hotel is projected to generate more than $17 million in gross revenue, growing to more than $22 million annually by its fifth year.
According to the report, such direct spending by visitors at the hotel is estimated at $882 million over 25 years. The rest of the $1.5 billion in new spending includes indirect and induced spending.
Indirect spending is money that the hotel itself spends in the community, such as purchasing linens. Induced spending is money spent by people in the community who might have a higher income as a result of the hotel, such as a waitress who earns more in tips.
The report said that the city and county would collect a combined $61 million in taxes as a result of the hotel over the 25-year period, and the hotel would support 391 new jobs.
The coronavirus pandemic has already dealt a crippling blow to our economy, and we must not allow it to become a fatal blow.
The historic district in particular has been hammered. With row after row of closed restaurants, bars and specialty shops, we worry and cannot help but wonder how many of them will survive. What will our downtown look like in a few months?
Because of the stubborn opposition of local Republican lawmakers, Gov. Larry Hogan has refused to spend money appropriated by the Maryland General Assembly to support the project by helping to pay for the parking needed to complete the project.
The Hogan administration should take a new look at the project in light of the anticipated damage done by the pandemic. But even if it declines to do so, the county and city governments must step up to make this project happen.
The historic district — the pride and joy of Frederick — must not be allowed to slip away when such a useful tool is at hand to revitalize and stabilize it. Get this project done.
ha ha nice try
As usual the Frederick News Post is a day later and dollar short. Congress opened America's wallet and passed a "gigantic economic stimulus" package. If you had any foresight you should have asked Trone and Raskin to have the hotel included in the package, Pelosi would have agreed.
This study on the benefits of the downtown hotel was done by "a real estate development advisory firm," Big surprise. After the crisis cools, why not funnel this amount of money toward the recovery of those local businesses you say are being devastated instead of into a project that is of benefit mainly to developers and investors.
There comes a moment when one has to ask someone who keeps coming at the citizenry with an issue that exemplifies the failures, or and the potential that politician may be a psychosis. FACT: 80% of our nations municipalities have tied our treasuries to Municipal Bonds. Today - that market is frozen. No one is trading municipal bonds, and for the foreseeable future no one wants to buy municipal bonds. The fact is, going forward through this pandemic, and on the other side of this pandemic lay - NO MORE BUSINESS AS USUAL! NO MORE OPEN FOR BUSINESS garbage pr. So - on the budget that Ms. Gardner will discuss to day - at the top of the list: 28 million dollars for school maintenance. At a time when schools are closed - may I recommend that amount be cut in half set into reserve for the looming needs for individuals and families. Using the other half to expand on-line learning. This would be a marvellous way to cut the educational spending dramatically, while really challenging children and families to engage on levels usually reserved for the "ideal" - We don't need to a hotel/conference center, and by God - we can not finance a project for an entertainment, tourist industry that will not be coming back for some time.
Before this all hit - I reviewed transcripts from townhalls across the country. There was one question that kept being missed, but articulated in a number of ways. Then finally - someone stood - as asked the candidate: "How can you live with yourself?" Pimping old, ruinious bond driven models of public treasury investment are finished. We - all of us - see what is next. WORK WITH WHAT YOU HAVE. Wait, work, tend to what we have. What we have must be worth nurturing, amending, modifying. Counties are going to need every penny in the times ahead. Today Ms. Gardner will be discussing the CIP budgets, and intentions to move ahead with the building of a school in Brunswick, a library in Middletown, and a refurb of the Animal Control facility. Hotel/conference center ... at this moment in his/her-story. Can you imagine the conversations leading up to writing and printing this manifesto of the ... what-cha-ma-call-its.
Yes FNP, we get it, you’re fulfilling the purchase agreement for the FNP by advocating this stupid tax payer subsidized private owned hotel that nobody wants.
Give it up. Nobody wants that hotel.
When they clean up the criminal elements that last year felt it okay to ki11 a euro american man , then we will return to the downtown. ANd we dont want lies, we want it cleaned up. Cheers
