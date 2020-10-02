The announcement that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 jolted millions of Americans as they woke up Friday morning.
As the commentary section went to press early Friday, we realized it was important to put politics aside and wish them both a speedy recovery and time to heal. There’s only a few weeks until an extremely important election in our nation’s history where we’ll decide who leads our great country for the next four years.
We can focus on the issues — the pandemic now being even more front and center — another day.
For now, let’s take a moment to think about those who have been infected by this horrible disease — including the president and First Lady — and recognize the importance of finding a vaccine and taking the proper precautions to keep everyone safe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.