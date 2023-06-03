The Frederick County Council has approved the first budget offered by newly elected Democratic County Executive Jessica Fitzwater on a straight party-line vote, amid some fairly dire warnings of future problems.
The $894 million spending plan for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, includes an increased income tax rate for the highest earners and a lower tax rate for those at the bottom of the income ladder.
The budget includes a big jump in spending, about $100 million — or 12.8% — more than the current adopted budget, which was $792 million.
The council previously made marginal trims to the spending plan, cutting about $5 million primarily by removing 13 proposed positions, but it generally supported Fitzwater’s plan.
The council also approved Fitzwater’s request for an additional $14 million supplemental budget for Frederick County Public Schools.
But when Council President Brad Young made a motion to give the school system yet another $3.6 million by reducing the planned budget surplus, that was a bridge too far. The motion failed 4-3.
The discussion of the budget revealed that the members are worried about the trajectory of spending in the county. Increasing spending by more than 10% a year is, to quote a word we heard often in this debate, “unsustainable.”
Councilman Jerry Donald, who is retiring from Frederick County Public Schools this summer after 34 years of teaching, said he voted against Young’s motion because he could not support a budget increase that he views as unsustainable.
He noted that this year’s funding for FCPS vastly exceeds the previous year’s level, and the county will be required to continue spending more next year under the state’s “maintenance of effort” law, which mandates that per-pupil spending at least match the previous year’s level.
Councilwoman M.C. Keegan-Ayer, who supported the motion by Young, said she did so even though she agreed with Donald’s reasoning.
She said school board members and teachers who lobbied the council for additional funding need to start building popular support for fundamental changes to the county’s tax structure to fund the school system.
“We need to have these conversations because yes, as a county, this is unsustainable,” Keegan-Ayer said.
However, Keegan-Ayer led the successful effort to scale back a substantive change to the county tax code, which was Fitzwater’s proposal to increase the income tax rate for high-earning residents.
Republican Councilman Steve McKay, who voted against the final budget along with fellow Republican Mason Carter, also talked about sustainability problems.
McKay criticized Fitzwater for taking $5 million from the revenue stabilization fund to help pay for the supplemental school budget, and predicted such transfers may require future tax increases.
“It won’t be sustainable without going back to the taxpayers for higher taxes from other areas,” McKay said. “And we’ve not had an honest conversation about that, and that bothers me.”
It looks like there is general agreement among the council members that the time has come for a broad look at the county’s financial future, both in terms of spending and taxing.
The budget process is probably not the best place to have that conversation. The pressures are too great and the questions too numerous.
Fitzwater’s proposal to raise taxes on high-earning residents shows how difficult it can be to make even incremental changes during the budget season.
Now that the new budget has been approved, Fitzwater and the council need to create a forum in which they can step back and look at the big picture.
They need to understand what systemic changes are required to get to the kind of funding level this community wants for schools, as well as other services.
