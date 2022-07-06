Cheryl Dyson has taken over the superintendency of Frederick County Public Schools and has found a valuable welcoming gift on her desk: a report from a task force of parents and school staff recommending improvements to the system’s embattled special education department.
The task force was appointed by outgoing Interim Superintendent Mike Markoe to examine operations after a U.S. Department of Justice investigation revealed widespread abuses of seclusion and restraint by the school staff, particularly in the special education department.
The report will formally go the Frederick County Board of Education, but Dyson’s reaction to it is likely to shape the way the board decides to handle the department.
Dyson, a former associate superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools, took over FCPS with the beginning of the new fiscal year on July 1. When her appointment was announced, she told News-Post reporter Jillian Atelsek that the district’s special education programs would be “a top priority” of her tenure.
“That work is important, not just for the impact on students, but for the fidelity of our system,” she said then. “It’s important to reach out to some experts who can help us set up a robust program, so that we become a model for other districts in how we turn ourselves around.”
Markoe replaced former Superintendent Terry Alban, who was forced out as a result of the investigation revealing widespread misuse of seclusion and restraint against FCPS students with disabilities. The federal government required the district to sign a consent decree, promising significant changes in its operation.
Many of those changes are already underway, with the district prohibiting seclusion, a practice in which students were locked up alone in a bare room for misbehaving. Restraint has been severely restricted, and the district has pledged to hire and train staff.
But Markoe correctly decided to get the best thinking of parents and school staff on the way for the district to move forward. And that is the report that has now gone to the new superintendent and the school board.
The task force members agreed on 13 recommendations covering three major categories: staffing, professional development and programming.
Dana Falls, the district’s student services director, was co-chair of the task force. He said the group’s recommendations attempt to close gaps in FCPS’ current special education offerings; address burnout and boost training among special educators; and provide better support to confused parents, among other goals.
The report should prove invaluable to the new superintendent as she works with the school board on changes that will be needed.
The task force did make one recommendation of which we are skeptical: a suggestion for an independent audit of the district’s special education programs.
Troy Keller, the district’s special education director, responded to the task force’s suggestion by noting that if an independent firm were hired for a review, it would likely be about a year before results would be known. In addition, he said, outside consultants would likely end up recommending some of the same things the task force outlined.
Keller might be reluctant to have consultants foraging through his department, but he does have a point on the delay, and he is probably right about the results being the same.
Beyond that, the new superintendent will bring the same fresh eyes that outside consultants would. If the board has chosen well, as we think it has, Dyson will not need an outside audit to help her in her assessment of what needs to be done to reform special education.
