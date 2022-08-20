The Frederick County Health Department is proceeding in its fight against a dreaded new disease with a determination to avoid the mistakes made 40 years ago when AIDS first burst on the scene.
It is an understandable, laudatory caution.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
The Frederick County Health Department is proceeding in its fight against a dreaded new disease with a determination to avoid the mistakes made 40 years ago when AIDS first burst on the scene.
It is an understandable, laudatory caution.
In the early 1980s, AIDS was called the gay plague, cast by some religious and social conservatives as “God’s judgment” on gay people.
Now, the monkeypox disease, which has so far afflicted primarily gay and bisexual men, is rekindling old prejudices. Public health officials are trying hard to counter this, as they should.
However, one decision they have made here in Maryland might be taking this caution too far and increasing the danger for some people.
Health officials are walking a fine line between alerting the people most at risk and doing anything to stigmatize them. The numbers so far show why this is necessary and difficult.
Most cases of the virus have been among men who reported having recent sexual or intimate contact with other men. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that population made up 94% of cases with available data from May 17 to July 22.
The CDC has reported more than 13,517 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States as of Thursday, with 349 cases in Maryland.
But the Maryland Department of Health is not providing the number of cases in each county. It has said it will soon start reporting cases by region.
The problem is that residents of each county, especially gay and bisexual men, need to know about the spread of the disease in their own community, to understand the level of danger they are facing.
The health department does not want to alarm people, and it shouldn’t. But everyone needs to know the facts.
Community health advocates and Health Department staff members say they’re determined to avoid repeating mistakes of the past, especially at the outset of AIDS.
“We know what it looks like to do this badly,” Health Department spokeswoman Rissah Watkins told News-Post reporter Angela Roberts. “And we really, really don’t want to do that to anyone in our community.”
Monkeypox can be spread during sex, but it is not a sexually transmitted disease. Other forms of close personal contact, including kissing, cuddling, hugging and sharing blankets or towels, also can transmit it.
Watkins told our reporter that people are not at risk of catching the virus in the grocery store or a department store changing room, but monkeypox is not a problem people can ignore. Anyone can get the virus, health experts say, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.
“HIV doesn’t discriminate. Nor does monkeypox,” said Rebecca Coyle, a community health outreach worker at the local Health Department.
Symptoms can include a fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a pimple-like rash that can appear on multiple body parts.
The disease is generally not fatal, and the CDC says more than 99% of people who catch the disease are likely to survive.
However, people with weakened immune systems, young children, people with a history of eczema and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill.
To avoid missteps, the Health Department has been working with The Frederick Center, an advocacy organization, to make sure its messaging is appropriate, Watkins said. It has also reached out to businesses and organizations frequented by members of the community.
That is the best way to avoid the kind of hysteria and discrimination that occurred around the AIDS epidemic. But we continue to believe that the state should provide information about the spread of the disease at the community level.
The more people know, the better they are able to take care of themselves.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.