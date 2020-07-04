It is a tough time to be an American.
The nation is under assault by a deadly pandemic that is gaining in strength, recently topping 50,000 new cases in a single day. More than 125,000 of us have been killed by the disease in just four months. With many more people getting sick every day, the toll is certain to climb.
As a result of this plague, the national economy is in deep trouble with millions of people without a job. The recent spike in coronavirus cases across the country portends more economic trouble as hard-hit states must put the brakes on recovery.
As a presidential campaign begins in earnest, the country is deeply divided politically and culturally. Each side is deeply suspicious of the motives and methods of those they increasingly identify as enemies. You don’t just disagree with your enemies; you hate them.
And now, our nation is being confronted by the fact that systemic racism is twisting and deforming many of the institutions of our country, especially the criminal justice system. A spate of videos has shown conclusively the reality that was previously known only through statistical reports: that Black people are often mistreated by police.
Little wonder that a poll by Politico and Morning Consult in early June showed that nearly 7-in-10 voters say things in the U.S. are pretty seriously on the wrong track.
Only 31 percent of voters said the country is headed in the right direction, the lowest mark recorded by the polling since President Donald Trump took office in early 2017. Sixty-nine percent of those surveyed from May 29 to June 1 say the country is on the wrong track.
Before the pandemic struck and crippled the economy, 43 percent of those responding to the poll said the country was headed in the right direction. And this poll was taken before the racial unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
It follows logically that, in the most recent Gallup poll, Americans’ pride in their country has hit its lowest point since Gallup's first measurement in 2001. Just 45 percent said they are "extremely" proud to be an American, though 70 percent still profess some pride in the country. Gallup said it was the second consecutive year that the reading is below the majority level, a sobering number.
At troubled times like these, it can be a good idea to turn to the history of our country, to strip away the sepia tones of gauzy memory and confront the reality.
America has always been an imperfect country. It says so right there is the Constitution, where one of the goals was to “form a more perfect union.”
American history starts with the mistreatment of the natives when the pioneers landed on this continent early in the 17th century. For most of the next 300 years, we devoted ourselves to taking their land and removing the Native Americans.
The stain of slavery started with the arrival of those first white settlers and continued until the blood-cleansing of the Civil War from 1861 to 1865. We are still struggling to erase that stain.
Our purpose here is to remind our readers that American history is filled with dark deeds and turbulent, destructive days.
However, we have always been sustained by the idea of America, by the ideals enunciated by the founding fathers in the Declaration of Independence, even though they were not living up to their own ideals. A group of very imperfect white men, many of them slaveholders, said:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Those are the words that our imperfect people, living in an imperfect nation, have been striving to make real for more than 250 years. It is the goal most of us still believe in, even when we find ourselves in times of trouble, even when we cannot say that we are extremely proud to be an American — yet. We still hope to be, someday, when the idea of America becomes reality.
