Yea: We feel for the farmers, particularly the ones here in Frederick County.
In most cases, their products — whether its eggs, beef, apples, milk or something else — are ready for market. But that market has been changed dramatically by COVID-19.
With restaurants closed, butcher shops backed up and so much else in life suspended, farmers are being forced to find customers elsewhere. That means many are selling directly to consumers. And good for us consumers because the grocery store shelves haven’t been fully stocked lately.
“They’re coming back to the farmer,” Allison Rostad of Deer Run Farm in Emmitsburg, a beef cattle and poultry operation, told out reporter Hannah Himes. “They can trust where it’s coming from.”
We’re happy they’ve found a market. And we hope it might also give its new-found customers a greater appreciation for what the local farmers do.
Yea:
With all the recent horror stories of patients having to wait days, if not more than a week, to get results from a COVID-19 test, it was good news to learn this week that Frederick Health Hospital is now able to get results usually within 24 hours.
Though the hospital has been running an efficient drive-thru testing site for several weeks, FHH and Meritus Health in Hagerstown have partnered to form Trivergent Health Alliance Management Services Organization, allowing their laboratory to test samples quickly, instead of waiting for a third party company.
This is a critical step forward. The sooner patients know their results, the faster they can get the appropriate treatment. In instances of negative results, it means patients won’t have to be isolated for long periods while waiting to hear back about the test.
Medical experts have said that improving the COVID-19 testing process is critical in identifying emerging “hot spots” and to reopening the country. We’re happy to see how FHH has responded.
Nay: We were ready to say some positive things about the Paycheck Protection Program, a Small Business Administration plan that would give qualifying businesses a loan up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll to help keep employees working.
That was until the program ran out of money.
The $349 billion emergency program was so overwhelmed by applicants that it rolled through its allotment in less than two weeks. So, no new loans will be approved until Congress and President Trump agree on adding more funding.
Fortunately, a few local businesses were able to take advantage. That’s a good thing. But this latest development has caused a great deal of uncertainty in the business community.
At a time like this, more uncertainty is the last thing they need.
Yea: There are a lot of nonprofits helping others, particularly now during the pandemic. But with stay-at-home restrictions in place, volunteers can’t help because places like shelters are closed to visitors.
That’s the predicament that the Frederick Rescue Mission, a critical food distribution center in Frederick, found itself. Considering that about 95 percent of the program is run by volunteers, it could have had a devastating impact on those who depend on the food the Mission dispenses daily.
But the residents of the mission, members of its life recovery program, have stepped in to help, packing about 400 boxes a week and as many as 175 a day. They seem to get a boost out of it too, knowing that they are helping out.
“For me, you know, I feel so good to help them out, to help another person out,” one resident told reporter Jeremy Arias.
We appreciate their efforts as do those who are getting this critically needed food.
Yea: Finally, we want to say thanks. These days have not been easy on the economy and we know lots of businesses are struggling to stay open. We’re feeling the pinch too as so many of our local advertisers who are also suffering, have had to limit their spending.
So we’re particularly grateful for the hundreds of you who have signed up as members this past month. Many of you have chosen the digital-only subscription and others the printed copy. Either way, we appreciate it.
Always, but especially during these rapidly changing days, we know it’s important to provide our community the news it needs in an accurate and honest way. We appreciate that more of you are turning to us for just that.
Our reporters, photographers and editors continue to work remotely to keep you updated on the latest on the virus and the other news in Frederick County. As always, if you have a story idea, drop us a note.
So again, thank you. And if you’re new to the FNP, welcome. We hope you’ll stick around once life is back to normal.
